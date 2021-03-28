AUSTIN, Texas—South Dakota center fielder Camille Fowler was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Coyotes to a 6-5 win against UTSA during day two of the Bevo Classic hosted by University of Texas.
After surrendering a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, South Dakota scored twice in the top of the seventh to regain the lead at 6-5. Jadyn DeWitte led off with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Gabbi Holbert. Fowler followed suit with a bunt single and Courtney Wilson’s third hit of the game loaded the bases with no one out.
A ground ball from Makayla Tsagalis scored Holbert and tied the game at 5-5. A sacrifice fly to right by Dylan Underwood plated Fowler with the go-ahead run.
Peyton Maher pitched the seventh inning in relief of winner Sarah Lisko. Maher worked around two lead off walks with the help of Fowler starting a double play to catch the lead runner, who got caught in a rundown after a fly ball. Maher struck out Tori Villarreal for the final out of the game.
Four Coyote pitchers took the circle. Holly Fletcher pitched two no-hit innings before handing the ball to Gill Woodward. Lisko entered in the fourth inning and pitched 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Fowler had a two-run single in the second to give USD a 3-0 lead and used a ground ball to drive in a third run in the fourth that made it 4-2. Fowler has five hits in four games in Texas.
UT Arlington 5, USD 0
Lisko and UT Arlington starter Gracie Bumpurs went head-to-head in the first game of the day. Lisko allowed four hits in four shutout innings while Bumpurs allowed just two hits with no runs through four.
The Mavericks struck with two runs in the fifth and added three more in the sixth. Third baseman KJ Murphy was the catalyst. She singled and scored in the fifth and had a two-run double in the sixth. Allie Gardiner got the final six outs in the circle for UT Arlington to pick up a save.
Fowler had two of the Coyotes’ five hits. Tsagalis, Underwood and Lauren Eamiguel also hit safely.
South Dakota (5-23) gets a 10 a.m. rematch with the Mavericks Sunday before returning to campus.
