NORFOLK, Neb. — Rosters for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game, July 11 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Nebraska, have been announced. The match is set for 3 p.m. There will be admission charged for those kindergarten and above.
The “light” team will include Wynot’s Karley Heimes. The “dark” team will include Crofton’s Ella Wragge and Alexis Folkers.
