HASTINGS, Neb. – With one program first already nabbed, Mount Marty University seeks another.
A first conference victory.
The Lancers, who throttled Presentation 42-10 in the Aug. 25 season opener, will face Hastings today (Saturday) at 1 p.m. in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) action in Hastings, Nebraska.
Mount Marty, which lost all of its nine league games in last year’s debut season, faces a Hastings squad that lost its league opener 14-10 to Midland a week ago. The Broncos opened their season with a 28-0 win over Trinity International.
In Mount Marty’s season-opening win over Presentation, transfer quarterback Ken Gay completed 16-of-24 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jonah Miyazawa accounted for 206 of those yards with two touchdowns, while Yankton native Rex Ryken had 73 yards and one touchdown receiving. Running back Isaiah Thompson ran for 80 yards and a score for the Lancers.
