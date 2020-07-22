ELK POINT — A stellar pitching performance by Brayden Major enabled Dakota Valley to defeat Vermillion 6-3 in an elimination game Wednesday night at the Region 4A VFW 16-Under Baseball Tournament in Elk Point.
The victory advanced Dakota Valley to face Beresford in the championship game later Wednesday night. Both teams that play in the championship will advance to state, Aug. 3-5 in Humboldt.
Jackson Strawn doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Dakota Valley, while Jake Pruchniak and Major each also had two RBI. Isaac Bruns doubled and scored twice.
For Vermillion, Clayton Sorensen homered and drove in two runs, while Ben Burbach and Jake Jensen had the other hits. Jack Vitt pitched three innings in a losing effort.
Beresford 7, Vermillion 3
ELK POINT — Beresford outlasted Vermillion 7-3 on Tuesday in Elk Point to advance to the championship of the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament.
Blake Schrodermeier and Jake Goblirsch each had a hit and two RBI to lead Beresford. Logan Serck, Alex Winquist, Isaiah Richards and Matthew Vassar each had a hit in the victory.
Ben Burbach doubled and singled for Vermillion. Jake Jensen and T.J. Tracy each had two hits, with Tracy driving in two runs. Reece Proefrock and Jack Vitt each had a hit.
Winquist pitched five innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Zach Richardson started, striking out five in two scoreless innings of work. Burbach took the loss.
Dakota Valley 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley eliminated Elk Point-Jefferson from the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 decision on Tuesday in Elk Point.
Brayden Major had a double and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Avery Bradshaw posted a hit and two RBI. Isaac Bruns, Jackson Strawn, Jake Pruchniak and Jaxon Hennies each had a hit in the victory.
Ty Trometer had two hits for EPJ. Ben Swatek, Noah Larson, Levi Miller and Hunter Geary each had a hit.
Bruns picked up the win, striking out eight in a complete game effort. Geary took the loss, with Larson striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings of relief.
Region 3B
Tyndall 8, Gregory 4
TABOR — Tyndall advanced to the championship of the Region 3B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament with an 8-4 victory over Gregory on Tuesday in Tabor.
Riley Rothschadl went 2-for-3 with a home run to lead Tyndall. Landon Smith, Dawson Bietz and Brady Bierema each had two hits. Logan Winckler had a triple and two RBI, and Trent Herrboldt, Easton Mudder and Jacob Denton each had a hit in the victory.
Coy Determan had a home run and two RBI for Gregory. Jordan Vosika tripled. Gunnar Stephens and Trey Murray each doubled. Bryce Frank added a hit.
Rothschadl pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out 11, for the win. Brogen Glover took the loss.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 8, Corsica-Stickney 7
TABOR — Mount Vernon-Plankinton outlasted Corsica-Stickney 8-7 in an elimination game in the Region 3B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament on Tuesday in Tabor.
Daniel Laufman doubled twice, driving in two, for MVP. Brady Fox added a hit and two RBI in the win.
Brenden Wentland went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI for Corsica-Stickney.
Cain Tobin picked up the win. Drew Gerlach got the final eight outs, six by strikeout, for the save. Caden VanDrongelen took the loss.
