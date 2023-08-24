NOTE: The original version of this article did not include the score (25-23, 25-19, 25-23) of Dakota Valley's 3-0 victory over Yankton. We apologize for the error.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sophia Tuttle registered 11 kills as the Dakota Valley Panthers defeated the Yankton Gazelles 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 Thursday.
“We continue to have positive leadership on the court,” said Yankton head coach Tayler Stacey. “We just didn’t have quite enough energy on the court to finish strong.”
Jacee Squire and Bria Perryman added 14 set assists for DV.
Camille McDermott registered an 11-assist, 10-dig double-double for Yankton. Macy Drotzmann added 10 kills.
Dakota Valley, 1-0, hosts Tri-Valley Tuesday, while Yankton, 0-2, plays in the Norfolk, Nebraska, Tournament on Saturday.
The Panthers won the JV match 25-14, 25-16. For Yankton, Jade Jere had three kills and Kaylor Luellman posted four assists.
Yankton won the C-Match 20-25, 26-24, 15-12. For the Gazelles, Burkley Olson had five kills and two ace serves. Alaina Nelson finished with 13 assists.
Hanson Early Bird Tournament
Platte Geddes 2, Hanson 0
ALEXANDRIA – Platte Geddes beat Hanson 25-15 and 25-13 in the championship match to take first place at the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament.
Platte Geddes defeated Freeman Academy-Marion and then Freeman to make to the title round. Hanson had to beat both Andes Central-Dakota Christian and Avon to reach the championship.
Kiana Berg led the team in kills by getting three, while Jazzlyn Campbell, Kylie Haiar, and Taziah Hawkins had two in this contest. Claire Bridge had 10 digs throughout this match to lead the team defensively.
Platte Geddes (3-0) will host Todd County on Tuesday.
Hanson (2-1) travels to Parkston on Friday.
Avon 2, Freeman 1
ALEXANDRIA — Avon was able to take down Freeman 19-25, 25-15, and 25-13 to take third in the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
McKenna Kocmich picked up a double-double to help lead the Avon Lady Pirates to this win, getting 19 assists, 10 digs, and an ace in the contest. Courtney Sees led the team offensively, getting 12 kills. Sees also collected nine digs and one ace.
The Freeman Flyers also had a player collect a double-double, with Cami Fransen getting 18 assists and 10 digs. Fransen also had three aces in this match. Ella Waltner and Ashlin Jacobsen both had six kills to lead the team, while Zenovia Butler had five kills and 12 digs.
Avon (2-1) will play again on Tuesday, where the Lady Pirates will host Parkston.
Freeman (1-2) hosts Corsica-Stickney on Monday for their next game.
Other Matches
Menno 3, Centerville 2
CENTERVILLE — Menno rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Centerville 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Ashton Massey finished with 19 kills and five blocks for Menno. Ellyana Ulmer posted eight kills and 40 digs. Joslynn Fischer finished with eight kills, 28 assists, 22 digs and four ace serves. Maggie Miller had 36 digs, Taylor Freier had 21 digs and Haylee Hall added 15 digs in the victory.
For Centerville, Thea Gust led the way with 14 kills. Keira Austin finished with 32 assists and three ace serves. Emma Marshall had six kills and 11 digs. Rylie Tieman and Lillie Eide each had six kills. Brooke Pingrey added 10 digs.
Both teams are now 1-1. Both will play in the Irene-Wakonda Tournament on Saturday.
Wagner 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION – The Red Raiders were able to take care of business to start off the season in their contest against the Vermillion Tanagers, winning 25-9, 25-18, 25-12 in high school volleyball action on Thursday.
Ashlyn Koupal and Shona Kocer led the Raiders in kills with both players collecting eight on the day. Macy Koupal and Aubrey Medrick each had four aces in the contest. Macy Koupal also added 21 assists to help get the win.
Wagner (1-0) will look to get their second win of the season on Saturday against Warner at the Parkston tournament.
Vermillion (0-2) looks to grab their first win of the 2023 season on Saturday against Garretson at the Canton Invite.
Scotland 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
SCOTLAND — Trinity Bietz registered 10 kills as the Scotland Highlanders defeated the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-9 Thursday.
Nora Robb tallied 15 set assists for Scotland, while Grace Robb had 20 digs in the contest.
Brenna Lyngstad led Irene-Wakonda with seven kills. Emerson Flynn tallied 17 set assists. Madison Orr tallied 49 digs, while Quinn McDonald registered 46 digs.
Scotland, 1-0, plays next at Alcester-Hudson Tuesday while Irene-Wakonda, 0-1, hosts Freeman Tuesday.
The Highlanders won the JV match 25-16, 25-17.
Alcester-Hudson 3, Dell Rapids St, Mary 0
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson took down Dell Rapids St. Mary 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 to get their second win of the season in high school volleyball action on Thursday.
The Cubs were led by Devin Hongslo with six kills, three blocks, and two aces. Alexis Gray followed with five kills, three blocks, and two aces. Anna Ahart had 16 assists and two aces.
Dell Rapids St. Mary was led by Brianna Griffin’s six kills. Brianna Lindeman had 15 assists throughout the contest to help her team, while Jaycee Tebay had three aces.
Alcester-Hudson (2-0) plays again on Saturday at the Irene-Wakonda Tournament.
Dell Rapids St. Mary (0-1) look to grab their first win of the season at the Redhawk Tournament in Estelline.
Wynot 3, Osmond 0
OSMOND, Neb. — Sophia Geisen registered 21 set assists and 11 digs as the Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Osmond Tigers 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 Thursday.
Kinslee Heimes and Allison Wieseler registered seven kills apiece for Wynot. Kayla Pinkelman added 14 digs, with Jaylin Geisen tallying 11 digs.
Wynot hosts Boyd County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
