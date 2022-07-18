FLANDREAU — Viborg-Hurley’s Jesse Kroupa was recognized as the Area 3, Class B Assistant Coach of the Year for track and field by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association.
The Viborg-Hurley boys earned 10th in the South Dakota Class B Track and Field Championships this past May.
