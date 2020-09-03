WATERTOWN — Watertown scored twice early in the second half to pull away to a 7-1 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Thursday in Watertown.
“We tried to make some adjustments to help the attacking side more,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Some paid off, Emma Christensen played very well at left back, and some we struggled with.”
Watertown led 2-1 at half, then scored twice in the first 90 seconds of the second half to put the game out of reach. Yankton’s goal came off the foot of Thea Luken.
“We were gaining some momentum but two quick goals in the first 90 seconds of the second half took the air out of the team for a while,” Schuring said. “We were able to gain some momentum and control the ball well at times in the second half but ultimately Watertown was able to push a couple more though on some counter-attacks.”
Ashlyn Vogt stopped five shots for Yankton. Rachel Hebda added one save for the Gazelles.
Yankton steps out of Class AA competition on Tuesday, travelling to perennial power Tea Area.
In the JV match, Watertown edged the Gazelles 2-1. Carly Cap scored for Yankton, converting a pass from Keira Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.