Mount Marty freshman first baseman Kiko Nunez has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Nunez went 8-for-14 with nine RBI over three games, including a contest against Dordt in which he went 4-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBI. He also homered in a non-conference victory over Dakota State.
Mount Marty, 26-10 overall and 11-5 in the GPAC, travels to Hastings on Friday and Concordia on Saturday. The Lancers trail Concordia by one game for second place in the GPAC standings.
