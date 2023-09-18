VERMILLION — South Dakota head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson has announced the schedule for the 2023-24 season. Peterson’s second year at the helm features a home-opener to kick-off the season, 14 home games, an early season Arizona tournament, a trip to California, and the Big Sky-Summit Challenge.
South Dakota opens the season at home on Nov. 6 and hosts Mount Marty inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. They return to the Sanford Pentagon to take on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 10.
South Dakota’s matchup against the Air Force Academy on Nov. 26 will mark the third-straight season the two teams will face-off and fifth game played overall. The Coyotes are hosting the Falcons in Vermillion for the first time. In 2021, South Dakota defeated the Falcons 59-53 inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The previously announced inaugural Arizona Tip-Off tournament takes place Nov. 17-18 in Glendale, Arizona. South Dakota will face VMI on Nov. 17 while Northern Arizona and Purdue Fort Wayne compete on the other side of the bracket. The championship and third-place games will be played Nov. 18.
As a part of the Arizona Tip-Off, each team from the Cactus Division will host one team from the Desert Division during non-conference play. South Dakota will face the Big East’s DePaul Nov. 14 in Chicago in the second meeting between the two programs. The first took place in Vermillion during the 1938-39 season.
South Dakota has added a single-season home-and-home with Cal State Bakersfield and will fulfill its end of the home-and-home that brought UC Irvine to Vermillion last season. The Coyotes will host Bakersfield on Dec. 9 before making the trek out to California to face the Roadrunners on Dec. 19. UC Irvine will host the Coyotes on Dec. 16. The Yotes wrap up the trip to the west coast at San Diego on Dec. 21.
The Big Sky Challenge, where Summit teams will take on Big Sky foes conference-wide, breaks up league programming in January. South Dakota's opponents include Eastern Washington (Jan. 3) at home and Montana (Jan. 6) on the road.
The Summit League season tips off on Dec. 29 with a road game at North Dakota State. South Dakota will host Omaha on Dec. 31 in its first home Summit game. Rivalry matchups with South Dakota State are scheduled for Jan. 20 in Vermillion and Feb. 3 in Brookings. The regular season concludes at North Dakota on March 2. The Summit League Tournament returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 8-12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Date Opponent Site Time
Monday, Nov. 6 Mount Marty Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Friday, Nov. 10 UTRGV! Sioux Falls, S.D. TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 14 DePaul Chicago, Ill. TBA
Friday, Nov. 17 VMI Glendale, Ariz. TBA
Saturday, Nov. 18 TBD Glendale, Ariz. TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 22 Northland College Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Sunday, Nov. 26 Air Force Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 28 Waldorf Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Sunday, Dec. 3 Western Illinois Macomb, Ill. TBA
Saturday, Dec. 9 CSU Bakersfield Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Saturday, Dec. 16 UC Irvine Irvine, Calif. TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 19 CSU Bakersfield Bakersfield, Calif. TBA
Thursday, Dec. 21 San Diego San Diego, Calif. TBA
Friday, Dec. 29 North Dakota St.* Fargo, N.D. TBA
Sunday, Dec. 31 Omaha* Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Wednesday, Jan. 3 Eastern Washington Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 6 Montana Missoula, Mont. TBA
Thursday, Jan. 11 Oral Roberts* Tulsa, Okla. TBA
Thursday, Jan. 18 St. Thomas* Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 20 South Dakota St.* Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Thursday, Jan. 25 Denver* Denver, Colo. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 27 Kansas City* Kansas City, Mo. TBA
Thursday, Feb. 1 North Dakota* Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Saturday, Feb. 3 South Dakota St.* Brookings, S.D. TBA
Thursday, Feb. 8 Denver* Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Thursday, Feb. 15 Omaha* Omaha, Neb. TBA
Saturday, Feb. 17 St. Thomas* St. Paul, Minn. TBA
Thursday, Feb. 22 Kansas City* Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Saturday, Feb. 24 Oral Roberts* Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Thursday, Feb. 29 North Dakota St.* Vermillion, S.D. TBA
Saturday, March 2 North Dakota* Grand Forks, N.D. TBA
Summit League Tournament
March 8-12 Sioux Falls, S.D. TBA
Bold indicates home games played in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center
* Summit League opponent
! Played in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
