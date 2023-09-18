USD Opens 2023-24 Season On Nov. 6
South Dakota's Tasos Kamateros (34) wins the opening tip against NDSU's Andrew Morgan (23) during the teams' Summit League contest in the 2022-23 season. USD opens the 2023-24 season on Nov. 6, hosting Mount Marty.

 Eric Bean/P&D

VERMILLION — South Dakota head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson has announced the schedule for the 2023-24 season. Peterson’s second year at the helm features a home-opener to kick-off the season, 14 home games, an early season Arizona tournament, a trip to California, and the Big Sky-Summit Challenge. 

South Dakota opens the season at home on Nov. 6 and hosts Mount Marty inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. They return to the Sanford Pentagon to take on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 10.

