HURON — A 15-0 fourth quarter run propelled the Viborg-Hurley Cougars over the Ethan Rustlers 52-34 at Huron Arena Friday in South Dakota Girls Class B Tournament semifinal action.
No. 3 seed Viborg-Hurley (22-3) advanced to the Class B title game today (Saturday) at 7:45 p.m. against No. 5 seed Wall at Huron Arena. The defending-champion Cougars look to make it two straight titles.
Denae Mach led V-H with 21 points. Charley Nelson added 16 points, while Coral Mason registered seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
No. 2 seed Ethan (21-3) will play No. 1 seed Wolsey-Wessington in the Class B Third Place Match today (Saturday) at 6 p.m. at Huron Arena.
Ava Lingemann led the Rustlers with 13 points.
VIBORG-HURLEY (22-3) 17 10 7 18 — 52
ETHAN (21-3) 9 6 15 4 — 34
