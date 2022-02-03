WYNOT, Neb. — Jake Rath was a near-perfect 11-for-12 from the field, finishing with 24 points to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge past top-seeded Wynot 58-49 in the semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Evan Haisch had 14 points and four steals for LCC. Rath added eight rebounds in the victory.
Charlie Schroeder tallied 15 points to lead Wynot (16-2). Zach Foxhoven added 10 points and Jack Kuchta 10 rebounds in the loss.
LCC, 16-4, will travel to Wayne on Monday for the tournament championship. Wynot will travel to Hartington for the third place game on Saturday.
WYNOT (16-2) 10 18 7 14 — 49
LAUREL-CON-COL (16-4) 17 14 11 16 — 58
Bloomfield 44, Creighton 42
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield outscored Creighton 20-12 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 44-42 victory over the Bulldogs in the Clark Division semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Cody Bruegeman scored 12 points and Layne Warrior netted 10 points for Bloomfield. Dalton Gieselman added eight points in the victory.
Gage Burns led Creighton with 11 points. Brody Eggers added 10 points and Taylor Nilson nine.
Both teams will be in Bloomfield on Saturday, with Bloomfield in the Clark final and Creighton in the Clark third place game.
CREIGHTON (4-14) 9 14 7 12 — 42
BLOOMFIELD (8-10) 4 10 10 20 — 44
Other Games
Dakota Valley 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 54
NORTH SIOUX CITY — An Isaac Bruns double-double led Dakota Valley to a 68-54 win over Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday night in North Sioux City.
Bruns tallied 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Dakota Valley (14-0). Randy Rosenquist added 10 points and nine assists. Brayden Major pitched in 11 points in the win.
No stats reported for Elk Point-Jefferson (9-6).
Dakota Valley hosts Vermillion Tuesday. Elk Point-Jefferson hosts Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa Tuesday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (9-6) 12 17 16 9 —54
DAKOTA VALLEY (14-0) 14 23 19 12 —68
Platte-Geddes 68, Kimball-White Lake 47
PLATTE — Caden Foxley eclipsed 1,000 career points in Platte-Geddes’ 68-47 win over Kimball-White Lake Thursday night in Platte.
Foxley tallied 22 points and nine rebounds for Platte-Geddes (10-3). Jackson Neuman added 15 points.
Ryder Michalek tallied 23 points and Dawson Miller 11 points for Kimball-White Lake (5-8).
Platte-Geddes faces Miller at Sunshine Bible Academy Saturday. Kimball-White Lake is at Ethan today (Friday).
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (5-8) 8 11 13 15 —47
PLATTE-GEDDES (10-3) 20 19 18 11 —68
Madison 61, Beresford 31
BERESFORD —Three Madison players scored in double figures to lead the Bulldogs to a 61-31 win over Beresford Thursday night in Beresford.
Aspen Dahl tallied 15 points to pace Madison (5-8). Trey Smith added 11 points and Aiden Jensen 10.
Tate VanOtterloo led Beresford (5-9) with 11 points.
Madison is at McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday. Beresford is at home against Alcester-Hudson Saturday.
MADISON (5-8) 14 18 16 13 —61
BERESFORD (5-9) 4 4 14 9 —31
