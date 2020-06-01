FREEMAN — The Yankton Tappers scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to beat Freeman 8-4 in Sunday night’s South Central League amateur baseball opener for both teams in Freeman.
The two teams combined to draw 15 walks and strike out 29 times.
Mason Townsend singled twice for Yankton, while Derrik Nelson, Caid Koletzky, Alex Lagrutta and Nik Davis all singled. Devin Gullikson drew three walks and scored three times, while Mitch Gullikson scored twice.
Beau Lofink, the fifth pitcher for the Tappers, struck out six batters in his two innings and got the victory.
For Freeman, Trey Christensen, Andrew Kemper, Nathan Weier and Jackson Fiegen all singled, while Kemper scored twice. Nate Broehm pitched the first five innings and struck out nine batters, while Christensen struck out five in five innings.
Freeman hosts Menno tonight (Tuesday).
YANKTON 101 000 101 4 — 8 6 3
FREEMAN 000 002 200 0 — 4 4 3
Adam Goodwillie, Cooper Davis (3), Gavin Schultz (5), Josh Teichroew (8), Beau Lofink (9) and Kory Bromley; Nate Broehm, Trey Christensen (6) and Allan Scherschligt
Lesterville 14, Lakers 3
LESTERVILLE — Dave Schmidt capped an 11-run bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off grand slam to send Lesterville past the Yankton Lakers 14-3 in Sunday night’s South Central League opener in Lesterville.
Lesterville built a 3-1 lead after the fourth inning, but the Lakers — making their SCL debut — rallied to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning. The hometown Broncs then recorded seven hits and took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the seventh.
Schmidt also singled twice in the victory, while Micah Bartlett singled twice and Ethan Wishon doubled. Tyler Edler, Cameron Schiltz, Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Skorepa and Tanner Van Driel all singled.
Brandon Nickolite pitched the first six innings for Lesterville, while Alex Wagner got the win in relief.
For Yankton, Jacob Just singled twice and doubled, Owen Feser singled twice and Collin Zahrbock doubled. Nate Hein, Kieren Luellman, Rex Ryken and Cole Sawatzke all singled. Luellman pitched into the seventh inning.
Both teams return to the field Thursday, with Lesterville at home against Wynot and the Lakers at home against the Tappers.
YANKTON (0-1) 010 011 0 — 3 10 4
LESTERVILLE (1-0) 000 300 (11) — 14 11 3
Kieren Luellman, Miles Carda (7) and Jacob Just; Brandon Nickolite, Alex Wagner (7) and Michael Drotzmann, Micah Bartlett (5)
Tabor 14, Irene 5
IRENE — The Tabor Bluebirds scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning and took advantage of seven errors on the way to a 14-5 victory over Irene in Sunday night’s South Central League opener in Irene.
Mace Merkwan hit a solo home run and also pitched the first four innings for Tabor, while Joey Slama singled twice, and Zach Sutera and Cole Uecker both doubled.
For Irene, Josh Healy doubled. The Cardinals held a 4-0 lead before Tabor’s 10-run fourth inning.
TABOR (1-0) 001 (10)01 101 — 14 8 1
IRENE (0-1) 310 000 100 — 5 5 7
Mace Merkwan, Bryce Scieszinski (5), Chase Kortan (8) and Joey Slama; Jake Rausch, Preston Gall (4), Matt Sees (4), Simon Healy (5), Sawyer Hanson (7) and Marcus Van Driel
Parkston 3, Dimock-Emery 2
EMERY — Five different players had two hits each as Parkston edged Dimock-Emery 3-2 in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Matt Malloy went 2-for-4 with a home run for Parkston. Brady Nolz doubled twice. Jared Donahue doubled and singled. Dan Bonte and Billy Hamilton each had two hits in the victory.
Phil Johnson had three of Dimock-Emery’s six hits. Sam Arend doubled.
Nolz pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win, with Donahue striking out four in two innings of shutout relief for the save. Jake Weber started, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Johnson took the loss, going the distance.
PARKSTON 000 101 010 — 3 13 2
DIMOCK-EMERY 000 110 000 — 2 6 2
Jake Weber, Brady Nolz (6), Jared Donahue (8) and Dillon Stadlman, Dylan Mogck (8); Phil Johnson and Sam Michels
Alexandria 5, Mount Vernon 1
MOUNT VERNON — Alexandria used a pair of multi-run innings to surge past Mount Vernon 5-1 in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Matt Wilber went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Alexandria. Chris Marek added two hits in the win.
Tate Deinert and Cameron Deinert each had two hits for Mount Vernon.
Tyson Gau picked up the win, striking out 12 in a complete game effort. Luke Tiesler took the loss, striking out seven in his six innings of work.
ALEXANDRIA 000 302 000 — 5 9 2
MOUNT VERNON 100 000 000 — 1 4 2
Tyson Gau and Chris Marek; Luke Tiesler, Eric Giblin (7), Deric Denning (8) and Jay Thaler
Friday
Lesterville 6, Freeman 2
FREEMAN — Ethan Wishon and Micah Bartlett each had two hits as Lesterville beat Freeman 6-2 in a non-league amateur baseball game from last Friday night in Freeman.
Wishon doubled and singled, while Bartlett singled twice. Ian Powell also added a single for Lesterville, which scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take an early lead.
Tyler Edler was the winning pitcher.
For Freeman, Chet Peterson doubled and singled, and Trey Christensen singled.
LESTERVILLE 003 200 010 — 6 5 4
FREEMAN 000 110 000 — 2 5 3
