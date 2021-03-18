SIOUX FALLS — Loss number one came in excruciating fashion for the Vermillion Tanagers.
Buzzer-beater.
State tournament.
Landon Ruesink’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave eighth-seeded Dell Rapids a thrilling a 53-52 victory over top-seeded — and undefeated — Vermillion in Thursday’s opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
There was a short delay while the officials checked the video replay, but there was little question to anyone in the facility: There had been a significant upset to start the tournament.
“We’ve got some kids in the locker room that are hurting right now,” said Vermillion head coach Jay Drake, whose Tanagers (22-1) saw their bid for the program’s first state title in 32 years slip away.
“So many things at the end of the game get magnified.”
Dell Rapids (17-6) had led by as many as 11 points late in the second quarter, but Vermillion clawed back and three times took a lead in the fourth quarter.
The Quarriers tied the score at 50-50 on a basket by Connor Rentz with 57 seconds remaining, but following a timeout, Vermillion’s Dillon Gestring missed two free throws with 28 seconds left.
Out of the second of two Dell Rapids timeouts, Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney stole the ball at halfcourt and raced in for a go-ahead layup with five seconds remaining.
The Quarriers pushed the ball down-court and found Ruesink along the right side, and his shot sailed through the nets and set off a wild celebration.
Yet, for the Tanagers, the emotion went the other way.
“I think our whole team is a little disappointed with the outcome, but I thought we played well the whole game,” said Dobney, who finished with 13 points and five assists.
“We have some guys on our team who made plays, but it’s just unfortunate that their kid made the last one.”
Vermillion’s closest margin of victory this season prior to Thursday was a two-point win over Dell Rapids back in January, and all things pointed to another tight affair at the state tournament between the Dakota XII Conference foes.
“We told our kids earlier this week, it’s probably going to be a game where the last 2-3 minutes it’ll be a possession or two, and that’s exactly what it was,” Drake said.
After trailing 32-24 at halftime (when it shot 29 percent), Vermillion got to within 41-36 at the end of the third quarter. The Tanagers then reeled off a 9-3 run to take a 45-44 lead with 2:24 remaining.
That’s when things got crazy.
Dell Rapids got big games from its guard trio of Brayden Pankonen (15 points), Connor Rentz (15 points) and Colin Rentz (10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists).
Vermillion, meanwhile, got 16 points and eight rebounds from Gestring, as well as nine points from Jake Jensen, and five points and nine rebounds from Noah Gilbertson.
The Tanagers had ended a 32-year drought by even reaching the state tournament.
“We talked about that they carry the burden of 32 years, and yet these kids, our seniors this was their third crack at it,” Drake said.
That drought didn’t play into those final few seconds, though.
“Any time you lose a game like this, it doesn’t matter if it’s game one or middle of the season, these are tough to bounce back from,” Drake said.
While Dell Rapids advances to face Sioux Falls Christian in today’s (Friday) semifinals, Vermillion will have to regroup for today’s noon consolation semifinals against St. Thomas More (19-4).
“Yeah, it’s disappointing, but as a senior captain, I feel like I need to get my team ready for the next game tomorrow,” Dobney said.
“We can’t be coming into the tournament thinking championship or bust. Of course it sucks that we lost, but there are still two more games to play.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.