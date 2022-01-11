Long pass. Leaping reception.
Jaden Kral is used to making those kinds of plays on the football field, but Tuesday night, he made it happen on the hardwood.
And it wasn’t just any average play.
No, it was a buzzer-beating three-pointer — a “dream,” according to the Yankton senior.
“That’s the dream,” Kral said, with a smile, after his shot guided the Bucks past Harrisburg 46-45 in a wild Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball showdown at the YHS gym.
“Every little kid dreams about something like that; getting a chance to win a game on a three,” he added.
Harrisburg had taken a 45-43 lead after a free throw with 4.3 seconds left, and the Bucks went to their bench for a timeout to discuss their options.
What were their options?
Junior Drew Ryken heaved a pass just beyond half-court and Kral jumped high in the air to bring it down, against a defender. He took two dribbles to his left, set himself behind the three-point line and fired away.
The buzzer sounded as the ball clanked off the glass and through the net.
“Coach drew it up to hopefully get a long pass like that, but originally, I was planning to get to the basket,” Kral said.
“I was ready to turn, but knew I wouldn’t have too much time.”
By the time Kral landed with the ball in his hands, there were three seconds remaining.
“When the ball was in the air, I looked up at the clock to see how much time we could have,” Kral said. “I knew I had time for a dribble or maybe two, but that was the best opportunity I had.”
Once the ball went through the net, the Bucks mobbed Kral out on the court in celebration.
“I didn’t even get a chance to turn around, everyone was already on me,” Kral said. “That made it all worth it.”
Kral finished with 14 points for the Bucks (5-2), who kick-started a four-game homestand in style.
“Those types of moments don’t happen every day,” head coach Chris Haynes said. “Not many people can hit a buzzer beater to win a game.”
The Bucks, according to Haynes, had tried a similar play on their previous possession, but the inbounds pass was stolen and Harrisburg’s Jacoby Mehrman made a free throw. On that inbounds play, Yankton junior point guard Rugby Ryken had been double-teamed, and the Bucks figured he’d be hounded again.
Knowing they were in the double bonus and that Harrisburg wouldn’t want to foul, the Bucks drew up a play to get the ball to Kral.
“Four seconds is a long time,” Haynes said, with a smile.
“When you have an athlete like Jaden, you just get the ball to him and anticipate him making a play,” the coach added.
It was Harrisburg (4-3), though, that was the team making plays in the final three minutes.
Yankton junior Mac Ryken scored on a driving layup with 39 seconds left to give the Bucks a 43-42 lead, but Harrisburg’s Mehrman later split a double-team for a layup of his own with six seconds remaining.
The Tigers then stole the inbounds pass and converted on Mehrman’s free throw to go up 45-43.
“We got a little demoralized when they kept scoring,” Kral said. “Coach Haynes has a good philosophy. He trusts in us and we have confidence in each other.”
Rugby Ryken finished with 11 points for Yankton, while senior Dylan Prouty and junior Michael Mors each added six points, and Mac Ryken scored four points.
Harrisburg to 15 points from Mehrman and 13 points from Maxwell Knutson.
Yankton stays home for a pair of games inside its own gym, Friday against Watertown and Saturday against O’Gorman.
Harrisburg downed Yankton 62-50 in the JV game. For Yankton, Drew Ryken scored 22 points. Isaiah Schelhaas added nine points.
The Tigers won the sophomore game 49-26. For the Bucks, Landon Potts scored 11 points.
Harrisburg won the freshmen ‘A’ game 56-39. Mac Grotenhuis and Trey Sager each scored eight points for the Bucks.
Yankton claimed the freshmen ‘B’ game 52-49. Owen Wishon scored 20 points and Cohen Zahrbock added 13 points in the victory.
