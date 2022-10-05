The Mount Marty women’s soccer team had a solid game plan to attack a talented Dordt squad.
“Every time one of the Dordt players got the ball, we wanted to get out there right away, force them to make a decision,” said Mount Marty acting head coach Eliel Trejo. Head coach Cynthia Chavez is on maternity leave. “That was our game plan.
Unfortunately for the Lancers, Dordt was able to make the right decision on several occasions.
Dordt scored twice in a three-minute span in the first half, then scored four more times in the first 15 minutes of the second half on the way to a 7-0 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Avril Baccam scored both first-half goals for Dordt (7-4-1, 3-2-1 GPAC), which won its 10th straight over the Lancers, the last six by shutout. Karinna Tel posted a goal and an assist. Jori Bronner, Elle Stuart, Hayden Jennett and Eliza Evans each scored a goal for the Defenders. Katherine Kooiman added an assist in the victory.
Lesslie Romo-Gutierrez had two of the Lancers’ four shots in the contest. Alessandra Lopez and Torrye Provencher each had a shot for MMU.
Elianna Van Hulzen made all four saves for Dordt after opening the second half in goal. Kelsey Johnson made eight saves for MMU, with McKayden O’Donnell finishing the match in goal for the Lancers.
The Lancers recovered from Baccam’s surge in the first half, but needed more time to right the ship in the second half.
“Mostly it’s a mental thing,” Trejo said. “Once we got going, we started to be more organized. Mentally we weren’t there, and it takes a couple minutes for them to get there sometimes.”
The road for the Lancers (1-7-2, 0-6 GPAC) doesn’t get easier, with back-to-back road matches with the two furthest opponents in the league: at Hastings (7-2-2, 2-2-2 GPAC) Saturday and at Jamestown (7-4-1, 6-0 GPAC) on Oct. 12. Jamestown is receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll.
“We need to be focused on playing more consistent,” Trejo said. “We need to play at the same level, not drop our level after 10 minutes.”
