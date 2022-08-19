VERMILLION — University of South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius has announced the addition of graduate transfer Madison Grange from Utah Valley. She will join the Coyotes this season for her final year of eligibility.
Grange, a 5-foot-11 guard, comes to South Dakota with 109 career games under her belt at Utah Valley. She totaled 691 points, 284 rebounds and 161 assists in four seasons with the Wolverines. During the 2021-22 season, she was the only player to start and appear in all 31 games while averaging 10.6 points. She knocked down a team-best 39.2 percent from behind the arc, including an impressive single-game performance of 6-of-7 threes en route to a career high 24 points at UTRGV. Grange was a member of the Wolverines’ 2021 NCAA Tournament squad. In the classroom, she was named to the Academic All-WAC team the last three years.
(0) comments
