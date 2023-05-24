With nine teams in Class A and 12 in Class B, the region will be well represented at the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships, which begin today (Thursday) at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Events all three days will take place at Howard Wood.
Here is a look at the area teams entered, listed by class and in alphabetical order:
Class A
Beresford
The Watchdog boys have three individuals and two relays competing.
Senior Peyton Fridrich is entered in the long jump and triple jump. Junior Andrew Atwood will compete in the 800 and 1600. Sophomore Joseph Sharpe will compete in the discus. The Watchdogs will also compete in the 1600 and medley relays.
On the girls’ side, Beresford has senior Haleigh Stene and freshman Jade Rhody in the high jump.
Bon Homme
The Bon Homme boys have three individual entries and three relays: the 400, 800 and 1600 relays.
Seniors Isaac Crownover and Riley Rothschadl will both compete in the 200-meter dash. Junior Landon Bares is entered in the 400.
The Bon Homme girls will have four individual entries, as well as the 400 relay.
Junior Erin Heusinkveld will compete in the high jump. Junior Stacy Ruelas-Gilbert will compete in the 100 hurdles. Junior Jurni Vavruska will compete in the long jump. Sophomore Peyton Hellman will compete in the pole vault.
Dakota Valley
Dakota Valley will have a busy weekend, with 15 girls’ entries, nine boys’ entries and three relays each for boys and girls.
Freshman Claire Munch will have a busy individual weekend, competing in the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump. Seventh grader Julia Bernard is entered in both the long jump and triple jump. Senior Jorja VanDenHul and sophomore Emersen Mead are also entered in the high jump.
The Dakota Valley distance crew will also be busy, with sophomore Sophia Redler competing in the 800 and 3200, seventh grader Alex McCullough in the 800 and 1600 and seventh grader Ella Otten in the 1600 and 3200.
In the hurdles, junior Silja Gunderson will compete in the 100s and junior Sophie Tuttle will compete in the 300s.
The Panthers are also entered in the girls’ 400, 3200 and medley relays.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Jack Brown will compete in the 800, 1600 and 3200. Senior Avery Bradshaw is entered in the 400 and 800. Sophomore Jackson Boonstra will run the 100 and 200. Senior Tyler Schutte will compete in both hurdle races.
The Panther boys will also compete in the 400, 3200 and medley relays.
Elk Point-Jefferson
While the Huskies do not have any boys’ entries, the EPJ girls will be busy, boasting 13 individual and two relay entries.
Senior Josie Curry and junior Grace Peed will compete in both the shot put and discus. Sophomore Molli Harkin will also compete in the discus for the Huskies.
Freshman Lauren McDermott will compete in both hurdle races. Freshman Cera Schmitz will compete in the long jump and triple jump, with freshmen Makinley Hammitt and Paige Jacobs also entered in the long jump. Sophomore Bentlee Kollbaum will compete in the high jump. Senior Alyssa Chytka will compete in the 100.
The Huskies will also run the 400 and 800 relays.
Ethan-Parkston
The Minotaurs of Ethan-Parkston will boast a full slate of relays for both the boys and girls this weekend, as the program qualified in all five relays with both squads.
The Ethan-Parkston boys also have seven entries individually. Junior Evan Bartelt will compete in the 1600 and 3200. Sophomore James Deckert will compete in the long jump and triple jump.
Also for the EP boys, senior Cael Ryther will compete in the 100, junior Gage Hohn will compete in the high jump and sophomore Kolter Kramer will compete in the 400.
Sophomore Lauren Ziebart will compete in both the 100 and the long jump for the EP girls. Freshman Rory Juhnke and eighth grader Berkley Ziebart will each compete in the triple jump. Also for the Minotaurs, senor Ashlyn Tapio will compete in the discus and eighth grader Morgan Maxwell will compete in the 400.
Parker
The Pheasants have six individual and three relay entries, all on the girls’ side.
Senior Janae Olson and freshman Braelyn Berens will each compete in two events, with both competing in the 200. Olson will compete in the long jump, along with junior Shayla Voeltz. Berens will compete in the 100.
Also for the Pheasants, junior Parker Lessman will compete in the discus.
Parker is also entered in the 400, 800 and 1600 relays.
Platte-Geddes
The Black Panthers will compete in eight individual and two relay events on the boys’ side, as well as four individual events and two relays on the girls side.
Senior Lee Reiser will compete in the shot put and discus, with junior Jack Ringling also competing in the discus. Senior Camden Dufrain and junior Parker Bailey will compete in the pole vault. Senior Trevor Rolland and junior Skyler Hanten will each compete in the 200, with senior Aiden Bultje competing in the 100.
The Black Panthers will also compete in the boys’ 400 and 800 relays.
On the girls’ side, senior Briana DeGroot will compete in the 100, 200 and 400. Senior Regan Hoffman will compete in the long jump.
The Black Panthers will also compete in the 400 and 1600 relays on the girls’ side.
Vermillion
The Tanager girls are entered in all five relays and have nine individual event entries.
Freshman Lydia Anderson will compete in the 800 and 3200, with freshman Callie Radigan entered in the 1600 and 3200. Juniors Taeli Barta and Jenaya Cleveland will both compete in the 400. Junior Jaymes Drake will compete in the 100, junior Grace Chaussee will compete in the 200 and junior Chandler Cleveland will compete in the discus.
The Vermillion boys have four individual and three relay entries.
Junior Jacob Chasing Hawk and freshman Hunter Morse will both compete in the 3200. Junior Henry Anderson will compete in the 800, while freshman Ian Job will compete in the long jump.
The Tanagers are also entered in the 1600, 3200 and medley relays.
Wagner
The Wagner Red Raiders have five girls’ entries and four boys’ entries, all individuals.
Freshman Ashlyn Koupal will be going for a third consecutive Class A high jump title on the girls’ side. Junior Kya Kjeldgaard will also compete in the high jump.
Senior Emma Yost will compete in both the shot put and discus. Senior Shalayne Nagel will compete in the 200.
Senior Matt Link will compete in the 100 and the long jump for the Wagner boys. Junior Karstyn Lhotak will compete in the pole vault, while junior Jhett Breen will compete in the 300 hurdles.
Class B
Alcester-Hudson
The Cubs boast seven individual and three relay entries on the girls’ side, and six individual and two relay entries on the boys’ side.
Junior Carly Patrick will compete in three events for the Alcester-Hudson girls, the 100, 200 and long jump. Eighth grader Ayonna Schissel will also compete in the long jump. Eighth grader Emma Solberg will also compete in the 200.
Also for the Cubs, senior Ella Serck will compete in the triple jump and sophomore Devin Hongslow will compete in the shot put.
The Cubs will also compete in the 400, 800 and 1600 relays.
On the boys’ side, juniors Mateo Kleinhans and Jace Jund will compete in both hurdle races. Kleinhans will also compete in the triple jump. Junior Dominic Van Egdom will compete in the discus.
The Cubs are also entered in the 400 and 1600 relays.
Andes Central-Dakota Chr.
The Thunder are entered in all five girls’ relays, as well as six individual entries.
Sophomore Josie Brouwer will compete in the 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles. Junior Claire Johnson and freshman Cambria Ronfeldt will both compete in the triple jump. Senior Isabella Brouwer will compete in the 800, while senior Anna DeHaan will compete in the 3200.
Avon
The Pirates have seven boys’ and five girls’ entries, as well as two relays for each squad.
On the boys’ side, freshman Al Gunter will compete in the shot put and discus. Freshman Randall Powers will also compete in the shot put.
Senior Brady Bierema and sophomore Aziah Meyer will both compete in the long jump. Junior Trace Pelton is entered in the triple jump. Junior Tyler Tjeerdsma will compete in the 3200.
The Pirate boys are also entered in the 1600 and 3200 relays.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Lila Vanderlei is entered in the shot put and discus, with sophomores Ashley Tolsma and Kaeli Wallinga also entered in the discus. Junior Courtney Sees will compete in the long jump.
The Avon girls are also entered in the 400 and 800 relays.
Centerville
The Tornadoes will have a busy weekend on the girls’ side, with 10 individual and all five relays entered.
Senior Bailey Hansen will compete in both hurdle races, as well as the pole vault. Freshman Emery Shubeck will compete in the 300 hurdles and the pole vault. Senior Mackenzie Meyer will also compete in the pole vault.
Sophomore Rylie Tieman is entered in the long jump and triple jump. Junior Lillie Eide will compete in the 400. Junior Kiylee Westra will compete in the discus.
On the boys’ side, junior Covin Wattier is entered in the 110 hurdles, high jump and pole vault. Senior Lane Johnson and sophomore Miles Eide will also compete in the pole vault.
Senior Remi Daumas will compete in the 1600. Freshman Alec Austin will compete in the discus.
Freeman
The Freeman girls have seven individual and three relay entries, while the Flyer boys have five individual and two relay entries.
Eighth grader Rylee Peters will compete in both hurdle races. Junior Ashlin Jacobsen and eighth grader Cadence Hofer will each compete in the triple jump. Junior Zenovia Butler will compete in the 100. Sophomore Justice Mehlhaf will compete in the discus. Eighth grader Makenzie Scharberg will compete in the long jump.
The Flyer girls are also entered in the 400, 800 and 1600 relays.
On the boys’ side, juniors Rocky Ammann and Jorgen Baer will both compete in the pole vault, with Ammann entered in the long jump and Baer entered in the triple jump. Freshman Tate Sorensen will compete in the 400.
The Flyer boys will also compete in the 400 and 800 relays.
Freeman Academy-Marion
The Bearcat boys have six individual entries, as well as all five relays. The girls’ squad has three individual and two relay entries.
Junior Tavin Schroeder and sophomore Finley McConniel will each compete in the 1600 and 3200. Sophomore Keaton Preheim will compete in the 100 and 200.
On the girls’ side, senior Jada Koerner will compete in the 800 and 1600. Freshman Estelle Waltner will also compete in the 800.
The Bearcat girls will compete in the 3200 and medley relays.
Gayville-Volin
The Raiders will be busy on the girls’ side, with 11 individual entries and two relays.
Freshman Taylor Hoxeng and eighth grader Jolie Westrum will each compete in three events. Hoxeng is entered in the 100, 200 and long jump, while Westrum is entered in the 1600, 3200 and triple jump. Eighth grader Payton Logan will also compete in the 1600 and 3200.
Also for the Raider girls, senior Keanna Lee will compete in the discus, senior Emily Nowak will compete in the pole vault and eighth grader Aliza Westrum will compete in the 100 hurdles. Gayville-Volin is also entered in the 3200 and medley relays.
The lone Raider boy is freshman Hunter Wuebben, who will compete in the high jump and long jump.
Irene-Wakonda
The Eagle girls will have eight individual and four relays, with the boys boasting seven individual and two relay entries.
A pair of sophomores have two entries each. Emma Marshall will compete in the 400 and long jump, while Hailey Orr will compete in the shot put and discus.
Also for the Eagles. Senior Torie DuBois will compete in the 200, sophomore Brenna Lyngstad will compete in the 800, sophomore Shelby Oien will compete in the pole vault and sophomore Madison Orr will compete in the 300 hurdles.
Irene-Wakonda is entered in the 800, 1600, 3200 and medley relays.
On the boys’ side, senior Dashel Spurrell will compete in the 800, as well as both hurdle races. Senior Miles Pollman will compete in the shot put. Junior Sam Hansen will compete in the 3200. Sophomore Jens Hansen will compete in the 1600. Freshman Brody Johnke will compete in the pole vault.
Menno
The Menno boys boast 12 individual entries, as well as all five relays. The Wolves have nine individual entries and a relay on the girls’ side.
Senior Owen Eitemiller will compete in the pole vault, as well as both hurdle races. Junior Isaac Fergen and eighth grader Micah Goehring will also compete in the pole vault.
Senior Kadeyn Ulmer and sophomore Bryce Sattler will both compete in the 800. Senior Cody Fischer will compete in the high jump. Senior Hayden McNinch will compete in the shot put. Senior Brayden Sattler will compete in the 400. Junior Seth Ahalt will compete in the discus. Freshman Izayah Ulmer will compete in the 1600.
Junior Ashton Massey will compete in the triple jump, as well as both hurdle races. Freshman Lexie McNinch will compete in the triple jump, as well as the high jump.
Junior Bianca Fischer and eighth grader Ervin Schrock will both compete in the pole vault. Senior Alana Fergen will compete in the discus. Sophomore Ellyana Ulmer will compete in the 1600.
The Wolves will also compete in the 3200 relay.
Scotland
The Highlanders have four individual entries and a relay on the girls’ side, and one entry on the boys’ side.
Sophomore Trinity Bietz will compete in both shot put and discus. Senior Claire Janish will compete in the 200. Junior Olivia Binde will compete in the pole vault.
The Highlanders are also entered in the 400 relay.
On the boys’ side, junior Dawson Hlavac will compete in the pole vault.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour
Senior Faith Goehring is the lone entry for the Nighthawks, competing in the long jump.
Viborg-Hurley
The Cougars have 11 individual and four relays on the boys’ side, as well as one entry on the girls’ side.
Seniors Wyatt Huber and George Johnson will compete in both the 100 and 200. Junior Chance Schoellerman will also compete in the 200.
Junior Luke Campbell will compete in both hurdle races. Sophomore Jacob Gfaves is also entered in the 300 hurdles.
Senior Jacob Campbell will compete in the shot put. Sophomore Rafe Goettertz will compete in the discus. Freshman Andrew Madsen will compete in the high jump.
The Cougars are also entered in the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 relays.
On the girls’ side, junior Haley Nelson will compete in the high jump.
