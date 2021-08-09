CLARK– The Tyndall 16U VFW team claimed the Class ‘B’ VFW 16U State Title Sunday afternoon with a 10-0 win over Canova in Clark.
Riley Rothschadl pitched a five inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking two batters for Tyndall. He also hit a double and drove in one run.
Landon Smith tallied two hits and four RBI for Tyndall. Brady Bierema and Logan Winckler contributed two hits each. Easton Mudder and Jackson Caba added one hit each.
Nolan Mentele took the loss for Canova, pitching three innings. Jackson Remmers and Kade Shumaker each pitched an inning of relief.
Class A
Dakota Valley 4, Madison Black 3
MADISON — Dakota Valley won the Class ‘A’ VFW State Title Sunday afternoon, defeating Madison Black 4-3 in Madison.
Isaac Bruns, Jaxon Hennies and Brendan Barnett picked up one hit and one RBI each for Dakota Valley. Jackson Strawn added a base hit and Garrett Anderson drove in one run.
Mason Kennington tallied two hits and one RBI for Madison. Jarred Kennington, Lucas Johnson and Lucas Mork added one hit each.
Beau Pollema took the win, pitching 4 2/3 innings for Dakota Valley. Bruns pitched 2 1/3 innigns of relief. Mason Kennington pitched one inning of relief and took the loss for Madison.
West Central 9, Wagner 7
MADISON —Dylan Stromer tallied three hits and three RBI to lead West Central to a third place game win over Wagner Sunday in Madison.
Dylan Sherard, Camden McDonald, Justin Zirpel, Landon Holewa and Derrick Renken added one hit each for West Central.
Matt Link tallied two hits to lead Wagner. Corbin Carda, Ted Slaba and Christian Doom tallied one hit and one RBI each. Niko Drapeau drove in two runs. Camden Roth and Carter Cournoyer added base hits.
Dalton Mulder earned the win, pitching five innings for West Central. Link pitched 5 2/3 innings in the loss. Slaba recorded the final out on the mound for Wagner.
