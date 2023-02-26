LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty rallied from an early deficit to claim a 9-3 victory, completing a three-game sweep of Valley City State in college baseball action on Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Ethan Wishon went 2-for-2 with a double for MMU. Evan Bock also had two hits for the Lancers. Braeden Cordes and Billy Hancock each had a hit and two RBI. Noah Moon, Bodi Wallar and Joon Dunsmore each had a hit. Kiko Nunez added two RBI in the victory.
Clayton Chipchase pitched five innings, striking out four, for the win. Heston Williams, Zane Pollen and Aspen Dahl combined on four innings of scoreless relief.
Mount Marty, 9-2, heads to Atkinson, Kansas to face Benedictine College March 4-5.
Mount Marty 7-7, VCSU 1-2
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty opened a weekend series with Valley City State with a doubleheader sweep of the Vikings in college baseball action on Saturday at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln, Nebraska.
In the opener, Kiko Nunez and Ethan Wishon each homered in a 7-1 Mount Marty victory.
Wishon finished 2-for-3 and Billy Hancock went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for MMU. Braeden Cordes went 2-for-3 with a double. William Johnson also had two hits. Mitchell Noem posted a pinch-hit double. Zane Salley added a hit in the victory.
Chris Rofe picked up the win, striking out 11 in five innings of work. Jared Miller and Caden Eymann each had two strikeouts in an inning of scoreless relief.
Hancock went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double as Mount Marty claimed the nightcap 7-2.
Josh Mares had two hits and two RBI for MMU. Cordes homered. Joon Dunsmore and Wishon each doubled. Nunez added a hit.
Myles Brown struck out five in five innings of work for the win. Noah McCandless struck out three and Zach Hegge struck out two in relief.
