LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty rallied from an early deficit to claim a 9-3 victory, completing a three-game sweep of Valley City State in college baseball action on Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ethan Wishon went 2-for-2 with a double for MMU. Evan Bock also had two hits for the Lancers. Braeden Cordes and Billy Hancock each had a hit and two RBI. Noah Moon, Bodi Wallar and Joon Dunsmore each had a hit. Kiko Nunez added two RBI in the victory.

