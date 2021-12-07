HURON — Huron rallied late to edge Yankton 46-43 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday at Huron Arena.
“I was very happy with the way we responded to last Friday,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier, referring to the Gazelles’ season-opening loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln. “Offensively we had to have better flow, and tonight we handled their pressure. We had some people step up and hit shots.”
Heavan Gainey scored a game-high 15 points, 13 in the first half, to lead Huron (1-0). Hamtyn Heinz scored 14 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Bryn Huber added eight points in the victory.
Ellie Karolevitz scored 14 points for Yankton. Claire Tereshinski finished with nine points, including five in the fourth quarter. Molly Savey hit two three-pointers, finishing with eight points. Jordynn Salvatori added seven points.
“We need to have that for the rest of the year,” Krier said of the balanced scoring. “All of that takes pressure off Ellie, which is especially important as she tries to get her feet back under her.”
Next up for Yankton (0-2, 0-1 ESD) is a home matchup against ESD foe Harrisburg. The matchup, part of a varsity doubleheader, will begin at 6 p.m.
“We’re excited to get back in our own gym,” Krier said. “It will be a good test to see where we’re at before Christmas.”
Huron won the JV game 41-34. For Yankton, Tereshinski scored 10 points and Camryn Koletzky added seven points.
Huron also won the ‘C’ game 45-25. For Yankton, Adilyn Schelhaas posted seven points and five rebounds to lead the way. Hope Llewelyn had seven rebounds.
YANKTON (0-2)
Jillian Eidsness 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Salvatori 2 3-3 7, Ellie Karolevitz 6 2-4 14, Kate Beeman 1 0-0 3, Molly Savey 3 0-1 8, Claire Tereshinski 4 0-0 9, Macy Drotzmann 1 0-0 2, Elle Feser 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17 5-8 43.
HURON (1-0)
Bella Shreeve 1 0-0 3, Reese Rozell 0 0-0 0, Hamtyn Heinz 5 3-3 14, Alexis Feenstra 2 1-2 5, Heavan Gainey 6 2-6 15, Bryn Huber 3 0-0 8, Adison Moore 0 0-0 0, Karyn Kopfmann 0 0-0 0, Gracie Culver 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 17 7-13 46
YANKTON 12 24 34 43
HURON 13 27 35 46
Three-Pointers: H 5 (Huber 2, Shreeve 1, Heinz 1, Gainey 1), Y 4 (Savey 2, Beeman 1, Tereshinski 1). Personal Fouls: H 15, Y 13. Fouled Out: None.
