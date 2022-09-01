BERESFORD — The Beresford Watchdogs outlasted Yankton 25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Beresford.
Irelyn Fickbohm had eight kills and Larissa Tiedeman had 19 assists to lead a balanced Beresford attack. Rachel Zanter posted 13 digs and Autumn Namminga added nine digs in the victory.
For Yankton, Camille McDermott finished with 31 assists, 32 digs and seven kills to lead the way. Macy Drotzmann had a team-high 14 kills to go along with 16 digs. Camryn Koletzky added seven kills and 17 digs.
Beresford, 4-4, hosts Dakota Valley on Tuesday. Yankton, 1-6, travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday.
In JV action, Yankton claimed a 19-25, 25-20, 15-12 victory. The Gazelles also won the sophomore match, 25-16, 25-13.
