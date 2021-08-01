A dominate performance through their first three games carried over into the State Championship, as the Watertown Black Sox defeated Aberdeen Smitty’s 15-5 in the 14U State Championship held at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Sunday.
Watertown hit the 10-run mercy rule in all four games over the weekend. They jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning after sending 11 batters to the plate. Aberdeen and Watertown each tacked on a run in the second inning and neither team could push one across in the third.
After a clean top of the fourth inning, Watertown added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Aberdeen bats came alive against Watertown starter Hayden Ries. They tallied four runs, including two runs coming in on a single by Jaxson Ladner. Ries was able to work through the inning after that hit.
Watertown didn’t record an out in the bottom of the fifth inning, recording six hits and five runs to hit the 10-run mercy rule. A lead-off double for Treyton Himmerich would get the bats started and a RBI-single for pinch hitter Leo Stroup capped the end of the game.
“We played a lot of good teams, but we’ve kind of been waiting to tunr it on all year,” Watertown coach Evan Faulkner said. “We were able to get the bats, fielding and pitching all going at the same time.”
Watertown scored 14 runs in their first three games and 15 in the championship. Over four games, the pitching staff and defense allowed a total of 13 runs.
“Pitchers threw strikes, we made plays and we hit the ball and that’s all I can ask,” Faulkner said.
Nash Berg tallied three hits and two RBI for Watertown. Ries picked up three hits. Himmerich, Spencer Wientjes and Blake Davis tallied two hits and one RBI each. Kaden Rylance drove in two one one hit and Talan Jurgens recorded two RBI. Mitch Olson also grabbed two hits.
Tommy Stickelmyer tallied two hits and two RBI for Aberdeen. Zane Backous added two hits and one RBI. Grant Beyer drove one in on one hit. Jaxon Ladner, Lance Siefken, Talon Dutinoter and Jared Klootwyk added one hit each.
Ries pitched the complete game on the mound for the win. Stickelmyer took the loss, being unable to get through the first inning.
