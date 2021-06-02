CROFTON, Neb. — Lakeview Golf Course near Crofton, Nebraska, will hold its annual 2-lady golf scramble on Monday, June 7. Check-in time is set for 5 p.m., with the event beginning with a 5:45 p.m. shotgun start.
All ladies are welcome to participate. There is a cost to participate, which includes supper and green fees. Cart rental is a separate fee.
Entry deadline is Saturday, June 5. Contact Lakeview Golf Course at 402-388-4552 to register.
