SPEARFISH — Rugby Ryken threw three touchdowns through the air and added one on the ground as the Yankton Bucks improve to 2-0 on the season with a 38-0 victory against the Spearfish Spartans here at Lyle Hare Stadium Friday.
Spearfish falls to 0-2.
Gavin Swanson added a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Bucks.
In the first half, things were a bit chippy from both sides. Yankton assistant coach Matt Decker said the team showed a lack of urgency in the early going in a postgame interview with KYNT.
“Sometimes (the long trip) can be scary coming off the bus. Having that mentality of ‘Hey, I’m kind of comfortable’ (is not great). We preach that it’s okay to be uncomfortable and have a sense of urgency. That was lacking right away. But I’m glad we progressed into that.”
Play between the teams was chippy in the first half, as both teams racked up penalty yardage. On a Yankton drive early in the second quarter up 7-0, the Bucks were flagged for five penalties. Decker stressed that while the penalties are not what the Bucks want, they must move on to the next play.
“(Our players) battled through adversity,” Decker said. “That is really good to see early on in the season. Our saying is we’ve got to flush (the previous play down) and move on. Our tempo does that. (The players) can’t really hang their heads and think about it because they’re already worried about the next play.”
Up 10-0 with under three minutes left, the Bucks were driving looking for a three-score lead. They were forced into a 4th-and-5 situation at the Spearfish 22. Ryken found Oswald for an eight-yard gain on the play. Gavin Swanson would score on the drive to give Yankton a 17-0 lead with 2:14 remaining.
The Bucks forced Spearfish into a punt on their next possession and went hurry up. Ryken added another Bucks touchdown with 27 seconds remaining in the first half as Yankton scored 14 points in 1:47 to take a 24-0 lead into the halftime locker room for the second straight game.
In the second half both teams played more of a clean game even though there was still some chippy play on both sides. Ryken threw two more touchdowns in the third quarter to Swanson and Matthew Sheldon as the Bucks led 38-0 with 6:23 left in the third quarter.
With the running clock, Yankton coasted to victory.
Yankton has their home opener next week against the rival Watertown Arrows at Crane-Youngworth Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“Watertown has a good football team,” Decker said. “They’ve got a good run game. We’ve got to stop that right away and we’ll see how that goes.”
