SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Feb. 28. It marks the final weekly Summit award of the season.
This is Lamb’s second weekly honor of the season and the fourth time she’s received it in her career.
Lamb, a native of Onida, South Dakota, averaged 19 points over three games in five days to lead USD to a share of the Summit League regular season title. She scored a team-high 23 points in last night’s win over Western Illinois, added 18 points against Kansas City and 16 versus Oral Roberts.
During the week, Lamb climbed to fourth in USD program history for career scoring and second for career 3-pointers made. She’s 14th for scoring and 11th for threes made in the Summit League’s career record books.
The Coyotes are the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Summit League Tournament and rematch with No. 7 seed Western Illinois at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
