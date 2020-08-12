MITCHELL — The Wynot Expos continued their winning formula of pitching and defense to claim a second round victory in the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, 6-0 over Clark on Wednesday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Ryan Heimes had two of Wynot’s six hits. Landon Wieseler had a hit and two RBI. Lee Heimes, Jackson Sudbeck and Dylan Lehr each had a hit in the victory.
Brent Griffith doubled for Clark. Bryce DesLauriers, Kyle Braun, Zach Toben and Tyler Brinka each had a hit.
Jalen Wieseler went the distance, striking out five, in the win. Brinka took the loss, striking out six in eight innings of work.
“Jalen came out, Dawson (Sudbeck, Wynot’s catcher) came out, and did an excellent job,” said Wynot player-manager Lee Heimes. “They worked ahead of batters all night. The defense came out, and the guys made plays.”
Jalen Wieseler pitched an efficient game, walking just two.
“Location was a big deal early on,” he said. “Dawson (Sudbeck) was moving me in and out.”
Wynot scored without the benefit of a hit in the first inning. After a leadoff walk to Dawson Sudbeck and an error put runners at the corners, a Lee Heimes grounder allowed Dawson Sudbeck to score from third.
Clark did not have a batter reach until the fourth inning, when a Brent Griffith shot glanced off the glove of a leaping Dylan Lehr, resulting in a double. But a strikeout and two defensive plays kept Griffith stuck at second.
An error, a walk and a double-steal put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth. But Jalen Wieseler struck out the next batter, Jackson Sudbeck threw out a batter at home and Lee Heimes made a sliding catch in center field to end the threat.
“That was a big momentum swing,” Jalen Wieseler said. “They came up with no runs, and that was big for our momentum.”
Wynot’s speed helped the Expos extend the lead in the sixth. A one-out single by Lee Heimes and a hard-hit ball by Jackson Sudbeck and two stolen bases put runners at second and third. Dylan Lehr hit a grounder to second, and a bobble forced the defense to retire Lehr and allow Lee Heimes to score. The Expos’ speed contributed to another error, allowing Jackson Sudbeck to score for a 3-0 Expos lead.
Wynot doubled its lead in the eighth, taking advantage of two hits, two errors and two stolen bases to plate three runs.
“Once we got runners on base, we were able to take some extra bases,” Lee Heimes said. The Expos stole six bases on the night, including three by Lee Heimes.
The Expos now turn their attentions to Salem, which has made a “Cinderella” run in the tournament. After scoring just four regular season wins and earning their way to state, the Cubs shut out Crofton 3-0, then scored a walk-off victory against Larchwood 5-4 earlier Wednesday.
“Salem has found a way to win the close ones, too,” Lee Heimes said. “It should be a pretty good battle on Friday.”
