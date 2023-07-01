SIOUX FALLS — Elle Feser hit two home runs as she registered seven RBIs for Yankton Fury Red 18-under softball in an 18-0 victory over the Osseo Orioles Saturday in Ringneck Tournament action.
Feser’s first hit of the contest was a two-RBI double to give Yankton a 2-0 lead. She then hit a three-run home run in the same inning to increase Fury Red’s advantage to 11-0 and a two-run shot in the second inning to give Yankton an 18-0 advantage.
Brooklyn Townsend and Logan Miller added three RBIs apiece for Yankton. Townsend scored three runs in the contest, followed by Miller, Regan Garry, Gracie Brockberg, Bailey Sample and Bailey Vitek with two runs scored apiece.
Bailey Sample struck out seven Osseo batters while giving up only two hits in the victory.
Fury Red sits atop Pool 8 in the 18-under section of the tournament with a 2-0 record, with a contest against Quakes 18-under Harrington (Elkhorn, Neb.) at 6:30 p.m. today (Saturday) to determine first place in the pool.
Fury Black 5, Minnesota Renegades 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Black 18-under softball team won its final pool play game in Ringneck Tournament action against the Minnesota Renegades 5-3 Saturday.
Chandler Cleveland, Trinity Bietz and Megan Tramp registered RBIs in the victory. Kaylie Heiner struck out six batters in the five-inning victory, allowing three runs on four hits.
Fury Black finished play in Pool 2 1-2, meaning they will play next at 8 a.m. Sunday against the fourth-place team in Pool 7 in the B Division Bracket.
Nebraska Wave 10, Fury Black 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Wave 18-under softball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and did not look back in a 10-2 four-inning victory over Yankton Fury Black Saturday in Ringneck Tournament pool play.
Trinity Bietz hit a two-run home run for Yankton’s only runs in the contest.
Chandler Cleveland struck out three Nebraska Wave batters in three innings pitched.
Fury Fire 16, TSC Blaze 1
SIOUX FALLS — Grace Robb went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as the Yankton Fury Fire 18-under softball team won its final game of pool play at the Ringneck Tournament 16-1 over TSC Blaze Saturday.
Keyara “Lucky” Mason led Fury Fire with four RBIs in the contest. Andrea Miller added three RBIs for Yankton. Shaelynn Puckett scored three runs apiece for Yankton.
Fury Fire finished play in Pool 5 1-2, meaning they will play at 9:30 a.m. Sunday against the fourth-place team in Pool 4.
Nebraska Thunder Gold Mayfield 7, Fury Fire 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Thunder Gold Mayfield 18-under softball team defeated the Yankton Fury Fire 7-2 in Ringneck Tournament action Saturday.
Emma Wiese registered two RBIs for Yankton on a double in the fifth inning.
