SIOUX FALLS — Elle Feser hit two home runs as she registered seven RBIs for Yankton Fury Red 18-under softball in an 18-0 victory over the Osseo Orioles Saturday in Ringneck Tournament action.

Feser’s first hit of the contest was a two-RBI double to give Yankton a 2-0 lead. She then hit a three-run home run in the same inning to increase Fury Red’s advantage to 11-0 and a two-run shot in the second inning to give Yankton an 18-0 advantage.

