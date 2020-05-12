On Tuesday, Cooper Cornemann both blazed a new trail and followed a family tradition.
Cornemann was presented with the Class AA Boys’ Basketball ‘Spirit of Su’ Award during a private ceremony at Yankton High School Tuesday morning.
The award is presented to a senior student-athlete from a state tournament team, an individual who, as the description of the award in the state tournament says, “exemplifies SuAnne Big Crow’s life.” Achievements on and off the court, including academics and community involvement, are listed as criteria.
Cornemann is the third Yankton athlete and first Buck to earn the honor, typically presented during the state basketball tournament. One of the two Yankton girls to earn the honor is Ketty (Cornemann) Paula, one of Cooper’s older sisters. Heather (Nelson) Olson is the other.
On the court, Cornemann earned first-team all-state honors for the Bucks, helping the squad to a 17-4 record and the top seed in the cancelled state tournament. He averaged 14.9 points per game and led the Bucks with 38 made three-pointers. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
For more on this story, see Wednesday’s edition of the Press & Dakotan.
