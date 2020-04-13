Late one night last week, I tapped out the lede of a column on my phone. The column was about how this year’s student-athletes had their last season taken from them by the harsh reality of an enemy that cannot be seen, but has affected nearly every aspect of our lives for the past month.
I had planned to finish it at the office in a day or two, targeting this slot in our Saturday edition. Of course my boss, managing editor Kelly Hertz, beat me to the punch with his fabulous editorial.
Thursday afternoon, I scrolled through my Twitter feed, I found something shared by someone I follow due to an old Associated Press Sports Editors connection, The Oklahoman’s Oklahoma State beat writer, Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh).
It was a piece titled, “Why I Love Sports,” by Scott Sutton, an Oklahoma State assistant and the son of newly-selected basketball Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton. In it, Scott Sutton talks about growing up hanging out at his father’s practices, as well as developing his own love of “all sports.”
Like many sports coaches, if sportswriters see something we like, we try to make it our own. So I’ll start it out with myself. Eventually we will reach out to some figures in the region to have a go at this as well.
----
Sports always intrigued me.
I didn’t come from a sports family. If my dad played high school sports or played sports while he was in the Army, he never said. We didn’t have football on the TV every Sunday afternoon, or baseball on every Saturday during the summer.
There were some times when sports would be on. I remember getting to watch the 1982 World Series with my dad. When I was doing dishes, I would turn on the Minnesota Twins or Minnesota Vikings games, even though I wasn’t a fan of those teams.
As a kid, I would check out sports biographies alongside the history books I checked out. (Yes, I checked out old history textbooks when I was a kid.) One that still sticks in my mind was the story of Roy Campanella, the Brooklyn Dodgers’ great catcher. I was also enthralled by the exploits of “Charlie Hustle” himself, Pete Rose. (Before his gambling came to light, of course. But I am still a Reds fan because of him.)
Because dad worked in another town and mom didn’t drive, I didn’t play any organized sports until sixth grade basketball. Practices were the last period of the day, and we played “up” with the seventh and eighth graders because there were so few boys in all our classes.
I didn’t get to go out for sports again until high school. I was able to talk my parents into it, thanks to the help of having a teammate who drove past our place on the way to and from town.
I was never athletic. Never. When I showed up to my first cross country practice as a freshman, I was 6-foot, 180 pounds. I ran my last high school 3200-meter race as a senior at 6-2, 200-plus. In between I ran two years of cross country (before my school shuttered it due to lack of numbers), played four years of basketball and ran three years of track.
I was never dedicated to being a great athlete. I did the work during the season, but didn’t in the off-season while enjoying too much of my mother’s cooking and baking.
When I went off to Mount Marty College in the fall of 1990, my plan was to become a math teacher and coach. I started my academic career taking the general courses, along with those along my chosen path.
Outside of class, I was more than happy to jump into pickup football and basketball games, even though I never played organized football and wasn’t very good at either sport. I also was more than happy to jump into a sports conversation or attend a Lancer game, be it volleyball, basketball or baseball. (That was all they had back then.)
A comment by one of my instructors — though not intended that way — set me on my current path. Sister Cynthia Binder, who taught my freshman composition class, suggested I take my interest in sports to the school newspaper, the Moderator. The two co-sports editors, Kirk Hamm and Mark Jennewein, put me to work with the occasional story for the bi-weekly publication, earning me a whopping $10 per story.
Beginning my junior year I was named sports editor for the Moderator, and was starting to lose interest in math and teaching. (Which, unfortunately, showed in my attendance and classwork.) At the same time, I had been contacted by the sports editor of the local newspaper, who was looking for someone to help out a couple nights a week by taking calls from area games and covering the occasional game.
After a disastrous couple of months as an elementary education major (BTW, elementary teachers are rock stars. The patience needed to handle a classroom of small children is mind-blowing.) I was left wondering what to do with my life. Finally it hit me on the head that I should look at journalism as a possibility.
Two years and a degree later, I was promoted to a full-time position with the Yankton Press & Dakotan. A year later I was named sports editor. Kelly Hertz, the man who hired me as a junior at MMC, remains my boss, now as my managing editor.
I still tried to remain “active” as a recreational athlete, playing basketball, softball and volleyball. Eventually old age and my lack of training regimen sidelined me in all three.
Over the years I’ve learned a greater appreciation of sports — all sports — along the way. In Veblen, my hometown, sports consisted of football, basketball, track and baseball. Since then, I’ve gotten the opportunity to learn about soccer, volleyball, golf, gymnastics, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance, bowling, archery and the list goes on.
I’ve also developed a greater appreciation for what coaches and athletes have to do to properly prepare for a season. No matter how easy an athlete or coach makes things look, there is so much work that goes into making the difficult look effortless.
I am not the teacher or coach that I set out to be 30 years ago. But I have the opportunity to be around great young men and women, and am blessed with the chance to tell their stories, through words, pictures or both.
And that opportunity has kept me coming back for the past 28 years.
