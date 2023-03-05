SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton club high school bowling teams each finished fourth in state tournament this past week.

In the varsity boys’ tournament on March 3, Yankton finished third in the qualifying round, led by Connar Becker (666 series), Brennan Metteer (631) and Nate Myer (628). Sioux Falls Lincoln won the title.

