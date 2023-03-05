SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton club high school bowling teams each finished fourth in state tournament this past week.
In the varsity boys’ tournament on March 3, Yankton finished third in the qualifying round, led by Connar Becker (666 series), Brennan Metteer (631) and Nate Myer (628). Sioux Falls Lincoln won the title.
In the varsity girls’ tournament on March 2, the Gazelles qualified fourth, led by Teighlor Karstens (550), Phoebe Schipps (543) and Zara Bitsos (494). Harrisburg won the title.
In the JV girls’ tournament, also on March 2, Yankton lost to Sioux Falls Washington in the championship match. The Gazelles were the top qualifier, led by Aubrey Putnam (458) and Kayden Bye (436).
In the JV boys’ tournament on Feb. 17, the two Yankton teams tied for fifth. The Bucks’ two squads were sixth and seventh in qualifying, led by Ryan Turner (560), Christian Weier (511) and Lance Weverstad (479). Washington won the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.