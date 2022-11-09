MADISON — Eighth-seeded Castlewood claimed a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in the Class B volleyball SoDak 16 on Tuesday in Madison.
Castlewood, 22-7, advances to the state tournament. The Warriors will face second-seeded Burke (31-4) in the opening round.
For TDA, which finished at 25-5, Gracey Schatz led the way with nine kills, four blocks and two ace serves. Megan Reiner posted eight kills, two blocks and nine digs. Hannah Stremick had 18 assists. Callie Westendorf finished with 16 digs and Faith Goehring added 13 digs for the Nighthawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.