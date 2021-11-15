Coyotes Move Up To 16th
South Dakota players and dance team members react as the official signals the game-winning touchdown catch by USD's Jeremiah Webb, behind Carter Bell (14) and Brett Samson (0), in the Coyotes Missouri Valley Football Conference game against South Dakota State, Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The victory moved USD up one spot in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll. USD, now ranked 16th, will face No. 4 North Dakota State on Nov. 20. The Coyotes can clinch a share of the MVFC title with a win at NDSU.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

WACO, Texas—South Dakota is up one spot to No. 16 in this week’s AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 poll announced Monday. It is the sixth consecutive week the Coyotes have been featured in the poll, and one spot shy of its high mark of No. 15.

South Dakota defeated then-No. 7 South Dakota State 23-20 Saturday inside the DakotaDome to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the MVFC. The Jackrabbits (7-3, 4-3 MVFC) slipped to No. 13 in the poll. Five Valley teams are ranked including No. 4 North Dakota State, No. 14 Missouri State and No. 15 Southern Illinois.

South Dakota can clinch a share of its first Valley crown with a win at North Dakota State Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. It is one of five matchups of top-25 teams during the final week of the regular season.

