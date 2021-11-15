WACO, Texas—South Dakota is up one spot to No. 16 in this week’s AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 poll announced Monday. It is the sixth consecutive week the Coyotes have been featured in the poll, and one spot shy of its high mark of No. 15.
South Dakota defeated then-No. 7 South Dakota State 23-20 Saturday inside the DakotaDome to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the MVFC. The Jackrabbits (7-3, 4-3 MVFC) slipped to No. 13 in the poll. Five Valley teams are ranked including No. 4 North Dakota State, No. 14 Missouri State and No. 15 Southern Illinois.
South Dakota can clinch a share of its first Valley crown with a win at North Dakota State Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. It is one of five matchups of top-25 teams during the final week of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.