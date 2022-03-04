DEKALB, Illinois – South Dakota women’s tennis gutted out a 4-3 dual win over Northern Illinois on Friday afternoon inside the Chick Evans Field House.
Bea Havlickova, a freshman, rallied from an 0-3 deficit in the third set by winning six straight games to claim her match at No. 4 singles, the difference in the victory for the Coyotes.
“This was one heck of a match and team win today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “Northern Illinois is very well coached and we had to fight and grind this one out.
“Doubles was huge to get the point and go 1-0 up.”
South Dakota, now 5-8, won the doubles point and also received singles wins from Jana Lazarevic and Anna Marija Bukina.
Lazarevic, a fifth-year senior, posted a 7-6, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles while Bukina, a senior, won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 5 singles.
Havlickova, earlier had rallied from 0-6, 0-2 down to even the match at one set apiece.
The Coyotes opened the match getting a 6-3 win from Natka Kmoskova and Havlickova at No. 3 doubles. The, the No. 2 doubles team of Estella Jaeger and Bukina won 6-4 to clinch the doubles point.
“Every singles match was tight and we did a great job when it mattered today,” said Barnett. “Jana and Buki played great to get us to 3. Unbelievable job by Bea coming back from 0-6, 0-2 down and then 0-3 down in the third to get us the win.
“We need to build on this and keep the momentum going on Saturday.”
South Dakota opens Summit League play on Saturday morning with a 10 a.m. match in Macomb, Illinois, against Western Illinois.
