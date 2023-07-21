ABERDEEN — Yankton moved within a victory of qualifying for state with a 12-11 victory over Aberdeen in the opening game of their American Legion Juniors playoff series, Friday in Aberdeen.
The teams will meet again today (Saturday) at noon. If Aberdeen wins that game, a winner-take-all final will decide which team will qualify for state, July 27-30 in Harrisburg.
Owen Wishon had two doubles and three RBI for Yankton. Tyson Prouty doubled and singled. Kaden Hughes had two hits and two RBI. Evan Serck also had two hits. Trey Sager doubled. Austin Gobel, Easton Nelson and Cohen Zahrbock each had a hit in the victory.
Prouty picked up the win in relief. Wishon earned the save, striking out three in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Mitchell 18-8, Lakers 11-9
The Yankton Lakers scored three runs each in the seventh and eighth innings to rally to a 9-8 victory over Mitchell in the nightcap of a 14-under baseball doubleheader on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Steven Hunhoff had two hits and three RBI, and Isaac Olnes had two hits for Yankton. Madden McQuade doubled, driving in two. Nathan Weber and Damian Janish each had a hit in the victory.
McQuad pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Austin Conway started, striking out nine in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
In the opener, Mitchell rallied from an early 7-2 deficit to claim an 18-11 victory.
McQuade doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Hunhoff also had two hits. Ben Bohlmann posted a double and three RBI. Easton Schelhaas had a hit and two RBI. Weber, Conway, Ryder Walsh and Janish each had a hit in the effort.
Janish took the loss, striking out two in 2 1/3 innings of work. Weber struck out two in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
