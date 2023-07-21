ABERDEEN — Yankton moved within a victory of qualifying for state with a 12-11 victory over Aberdeen in the opening game of their American Legion Juniors playoff series, Friday in Aberdeen.

The teams will meet again today (Saturday) at noon. If Aberdeen wins that game, a winner-take-all final will decide which team will qualify for state, July 27-30 in Harrisburg.

