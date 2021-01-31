PONCA, Neb. — Top-seeded Ponca rolled to a 63-18 victory over Plainview in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Ponca, Neb.
Samantha Ehlers scored 16 points for Ponca, which will host Winnebago in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Plainview was led by four points from Jozlyn Anderson.
Plainview will travel to Randolph for a consolation game on Tuesday.
PONCA 17 21 17 8 — 63
PLAINVIEW 2 4 8 4 — 18
Winnebago 60, Randolph 33
PONCA, Neb. — Winnebago’s Natasha Deal and Keisha Snyder combined for 41 points in a 60-33 rout of Randolph in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Saturday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Deal scored 21 points and Snyder netted 20 points for Winnebago, which will travel to top-seeded Ponca in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Keely Pinkelman led Randolph with 10 points. The Cardinals will host Plainview in a consolation game on Tuesday.
WINNEBAGO 21 12 15 12 — 60
RANDOLPH 8 7 9 9 — 33
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 28
OSMOND, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle built a 31-12 halftime lead and coasted to a 46-28 victory over Wausa in the lower bracket opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Saturday in Osmond, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for Hartington-Newcastle, which will face Osmond in the semifinals on Tuesday in Laurel, Nebraska.
For Wausa, Brooke Kumm posted 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Morgan Kleinschmit added six rebounds and four blocked shots.
Wausa travels to Bloomfield to face Walthill on Tuesday.
HART.-NEW. (6-11) 13 18 6 9 — 46
WAUSA (5-14) 4 8 12 4 — 28
Homer 46, Bloomfield 45
LAUREL, Neb. — Homer held off Bloomfield 46-45 in the lower bracket opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Saturday in Laurel, Nebraska.
Bradie Johnson posted 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots for Homer, which will face host Laurel on the lower bracket semifinals on Tuesday. Emily Rasmussen finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Hannah Elsea added eight rebounds and five assists in the victory.
Brynn Bargman scored 11 points and had four assists, and Alexandra Eisenhauer posted 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Bloomfield, which outscored the Knights 34-16 in the second half. Ella McFarland netted nine points. Madison Abbenhaus had seven steals and four assists. Kate Bruns added four steals for the Queen Bees.
Bloomfield will host Winside on Tuesday.
HOMER (10-9) 15 15 12 4 — 46
BLOOMFIELD (8-11) 6 5 20 14 — 45
Niobrara Valley Conf.
Boyd County 50, Niobrara-Verdigre 36
SPENCER, Neb. — Boyd County had eight players score four points or more in a 50-36 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre in the opening round of the Niobrara Valley Conference girls’ basketball Tournament, Saturday in Spencer, Nebraska.
Amelia Hoffman scored 11 points to lead Boyd County, which will face North Central in the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Bassett, Nebraska. Averi Carlson and Lauren Hoffman each scored seven points in the victory.
Senna Swalley led Niobrara-Verdigre with eight points. Emily Parks scored seven points for the Cougars, who are off until hosting Elkhorn Valley on Feb. 8.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (6-11) 11 6 6 13 — 36
BOYD COUNTY (7-9) 15 12 10 13 — 50
Big East Conf.
MCM 71, Flandreau 52
SALEM — McCook Central-Montrose posted four players in double figures to beat Flandreau 71-52 in the championship game of the Big East Conference girls’ basketball Tournament, Saturday in Salem.
The victory was the 200th career win for MCM head coach Doug Durfee.
Maggie Miles scored 16 points to lead MCM’s balanced attack. Ashtyn Wobig posted 13 points, seven assists and four steals. Madisen Koepsell finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots. Riley Morrison added 11 points in the victory.
Claire Sheppard led Flandreau with 16 points and eight rebounds. Lizzie Pavlis added 10 points.
MCM, 10-4, travels to Parkston on Tuesday. Flandreau hosts Dell Rapids on Tuesday.
FLANDREAU (6-5) 20 13 9 10 — 52
MCM (10-4) 22 14 19 16 — 71
Garretson 61, Sioux Valley 25
GARRETSON — Garretson rolled past Sioux Valley 61-25 in the third place game of the Big East Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Jaelyn Benson scored 18 points, and Lizzie Olson had 16 points and six rebounds for Garretson. Kylie Christensen scored nine points and Lily Ranschau added five steals in the victory.
Isabelle Baker scored 12 points for Sioux Valley.
Garretson, 11-3, travels to Colman-Egan on Saturday. Sioux Valley, 9-5, hosts Flandreau on Friday.
Other Games
Lawton-Bronson 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 33
ELK POINT — Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, used three players in double figures to claim a 42-33 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in an inter-state girls’ basketball showdown on Saturday.
Sierra Ameen scored 13 points and Emma Ricke had 11 points and four assists for Lawton-Bronson, which held the Huskies scoreless in the fourth quarter. Willow Fluent netted 10 points and Kaitlin Hennings added 11 rebounds in the victory.
For EPJ, Maddie Hammitt led the way with 10 points and four steals. Nora Kastning added seven points and eight rebounds.
EPJ travels to Lennox on Tuesday.
LAWTON-BRONSON (6-9) 13 8 9 12 — 42
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (2-11) 8 14 11 0 — 33
Akron-Westfield 54, Alcester-Hudson 27
ALCESTER — Natalie Nielson scored 16 points to lead Akron-Westfield past Alcester-Hudson 54-27 in an inter-state girls’ basketball battle on Saturday.
Megan Meinan added nine points for Akron-Westfield, which led 28-16 at the half.
Abby Walth scored eight points for Alcester-Hudson. Ella Serck snagged nine rebounds.
Alcester-Hudson travels to Centerville on Tuesday.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 7 21 14 12 — 54
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-9) 11 5 5 6 — 27
Harrisburg 60, R.C. Central 45
RAPID CITY — Harrisburg pulled away after the opening quarter to claim a 60-45 victory over Rapid City Central in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Brecli Honner scored 18 points, and Carolyn Haar had 11 points and five assists for Harrisburg. Sydney Altenburg and Sydney Hybertson each scored nine points in the victory.
Jordon Heckert and Sadie Glade each scored 12 points for Central.
Harrisburg, 12-1, will face Yankton on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Central travels to Watertown on Friday.
HARRISBURG (12-1) 12 16 14 18 — 60
R.C. CENTRAL (6-7) 12 13 8 12 — 45
Stevens 53, Sturgis 31
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens built a 24-13 halftime lead on the way to a 53-31 victory over Sturgis in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jayda McNabb posted 11 points and five assists to lead Stevens. Kenadi Rising finished with 10 points and five assists. Ella Peterson scored 10 points, and Grace Ellis added four assists and four steals in the victory.
Reese Ludwick scored 10 points for Sturgis.
STURGIS (5-9) 7 6 6 12 — 31
STEVENS (7-4) 12 12 19 10 — 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.