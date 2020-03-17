The postponement of the South Dakota Football Coaches Association annual clinic, combined with some inspiration, has provided football coaches — not just in South Dakota, but across the country — a unique learning opportunity.
An online coaching clinic, being called the “SoDak Sessions #ITG Football Coaches Live Clinics,” has connected coaches in the state and across the country in an effort to make their teams better.
The conversation began with the indefinite postponement of the SDFBCA annual clinic, which was scheduled for this coming Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.
“Chad Stadem, Dan Hughes (Sioux Valley) and I, we talk a lot about how we can help guys, give them opportunities to learn,” said Matt Christensen, defensive coordinator for Brandon Valley. Christensen is a Yankton High School graduate.
Soon, Elk Point-Jefferson head coach Jake Terry was looped into the conversation.
“All of a sudden I get a group message from those guys, saying ‘Hey, let’s put something like this together,’” he said. “Not necessarily as a replacement (to the SDFBCA clinic), but as a way to provide something from other coaches, provide outreach. More for a place for coaches to get together and visit, just talk football. We’re not able actually meet in person, so this is a great way to do it.”
Once the decision was made to host the online event, they settled on an 8:30 p.m. start time.
“We try to find a spot where kids, our own children, are in bed. I’ve got a 13-year-old, definitely doesn’t go to bed by 8:30,” Christensen said. “There’s a sweet spot there where some coaches who have some young kids, they (the kids) go to bed. And some of their wives watch their own shows, there’s time there when we’re all kinda cooped up and trying to avoid each other physically.”
Using the video conferencing app Zoom, Stadem served as host for Sunday’s first session.
“I’ve done it before with other coaches from around the country,” he said. “That way they can draw on the board and I can see, or they can show me a play and I can talk. I can interact with them.”
Terry served as the featured coach in that opening session.
“The next day, even that night, I bet you I had half a dozen texts saying, ‘Hey, can you send me this?’ ‘Hey, can you send me that?’” Terry said. “Even the last couple of days, coaches all over have been like, ‘Hey, can you send this to me?’ ‘Can we see this?’ ‘How do I get involved?’”
Sessions began with Terry, Sioux Falls Lincoln offensive coordinator Eric Struck and Pierre head coach Steve Steele. By Monday’s session, over 45 coaches from around the country had joined in.
“It’s almost like the movie ‘Old School,’ when the guys are in the fraternity. Once they found out about it, everybody wanted in,” Stadem said. “Before it was going to be, we called it ‘SoDak Clinic.’ It was just going to be for the South Dakota guys. Now all these guys want in our clinic, here some of these guys talk.”
The presenters’ list branches out beginning tonight (Wednesday) with Central Missouri offensive coordinator Lucas Lueders (formerly at Morningside) and Havre, Montana, head coach Ryan Gatch (formerly at Lead-Deadwood and Black Hills State). South Dakota State offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Jason Eck and assistant defensive line coach Spencer Erickson.
“We’ve got stuff planned for the next two weeks,” Terry said. “We’re not doing stuff on Friday, Saturday, but Sunday through Thursday evening we’ve got stuff planned for the next two weeks. The original plan was to do this for one week, maybe do a Sunday evening thing.”
Christensen expects the sessions to continue for a while, especially with schools closed and people trying to isolate themselves from each other.
“We’ll never be short on speakers. A bunch of guys love to share what they know and what they think. It’s just fun to learn from guys wherever they are, at whatever level,” Christensen said. It’s just a fun collaborative pursuit. We’re just looking to help coaches that need to grow in the profession.”
