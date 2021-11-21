HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings outscored Mount Marty 49-33 in the second half to pull away to an 87-67 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
T.J. Babikir finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, going 5-for-6 from three-point range, to lead Hastings (6-2, 1-1 GPAC). Karson Gansebom had 18 points, hitting 3-of-5 from deep. Dashawn Walker and Phil Cisrow each scored 15 points, with Walker also posting eight assists in the victory.
For Mount Marty (3-6, 0-3), Tyrell Harper led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds. Lincoln Jordre added 13 points.
Mount Marty hosts rival Dakota Wesleyan on Tuesday. Start time for the contest is 7 p.m.
MOUNT MARTY (3-6)
Josh Arlt 1-5 0-0 2, Elijah Pappas 2-8 0-0 4, Tyrell Harper 11-16 2-3 25, Kade Stearns 2-7 0-0 5, Lincoln Jordre 6-9 1-2 13, Nick Coleman 2-7 0-0 4, Allen Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0, Gio Diaz 2-4 0-0 5, Dayvon Botts 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 3-8 0-0 7, Kuol Chol 0-0 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-67 3-5 67.
HASTINGS (6-2)
Dawson Zenger 1-4 2-2 4, Dashawn Walker 7-10 0-0 15, Karosn Gansebom 6-13 3-3 18, T.J. Babikir 8-14 2-2 23, Mathias Nchekwube 2-4 4-4 8, Grady Corrigan 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Schuldt 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Rust 1-4 0-0 2, Hayden Grint 0-0 0-0 0, Phil Cisrow 5-5 4-4 15, Ashton Valentine 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Kingston 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 31-56 15-15 87.
At the half: HC 38-34. Three-Pointers: HC 10-16 (Babikir 5-6, Gansebom 3-5, Walker 1-1, Cisrow 1-1, Schuldt 0-1, Rust 0-2), MMU 4-24 (Harper 1-3, Stearns 1-4, Diaz 1-2, Becker 1-2, Arlt 0-4, Pappas 0-5, Coleman 0-3, Larson 0-1). Rebounds: HC 34 (Babikir 8), MMU 30 (Harper 8). Assists: HC 16 (Walker 8), MMU 9 (Harper 3). Steals: HC 4 (Walker 2), MMU 2. Blocked Shots: HC 3 (Nchekwube 3), MMU 2. Turnovers: HC 8, MMU 7. Personal Fouls: HC 11, MMU 11. Fouled Out: None.
