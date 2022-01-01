Eight minutes into its matchup with Dordt, Mount Marty was on a 16-4 run, leading by eight points and looking like it was on its way to its first Great Plains Athletic Conference win of the season.
Then Dordt reminded the Lancers why the Defenders already have double-digit victories on the season.
Dordt put four players in double figures, including 24 points and 10 rebounds from Jacob Vis, as the Defenders rallied to an 83-73 victory over Mount Marty in GPAC men’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Cade Bleeker scored 15 points, Bryce Coppack scored 14 points and Luke Rankin scored 13 points for Dordt (12-4, 4-3 GPAC). The trio of guards finished 7-for-12 from three-point range and 11-for-12 from the line in the contest.
“They’re a good team, and very physical,” said Mount Marty head coach Collin Authier. “They’re very balanced, and they’ve done a good job with a lot of new guys.”
Nick Coleman scored 18 points to lead Mount Marty. Tyrell Harper finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Elijah Pappas had 15 points and four assists. Kade Stearns went 3-of-4 from three-point range, finishing with nine points for the Lancers.
A pair of Bleeker three-pointers gave Dordt a quick 8-4 lead, but the Lancers went to work, outscoring the Defenders 16-4 to build a 20-12 advantage.
“We started well. I loved the intensity at the start,” Authier said. “When they (Dordt) took their second time out, our guys stepped off the gas.”
Dordt responded with 13 straight points to take a 25-20 edge. The Defenders streatched that lead to 12, 41-29, just before halftime.
“That’s a challenge we hadn’t been in lately,” Authier said about weathering a run while playing with a lead. “When we hit a wall in the middle of the first half, we have to power through it and extend that lead, rather than let them back in.”
The Lancers kept the pressure on Dordt throughout the second half, but never getting closer than four points. The Lancers’ last four-point deficit came with 4:11 to play, 75-71, but Rankin answered with a three-pointer to start an 8-2 surge that iced the game for Dordt.
While the Lancers’ improvement hasn’t shown up in the win column yet, Mount Marty (4-14, 0-9 GPAC) has gotten better in the past two months, Authier said.
“I think we’ve made a lot of strides,” he said. “It’s hard when you don’t see them rewarded (in victories). We have to continue to work, build off the positives.”
The Lancers now turn their attentions to 23rd-ranked Concordia, Wednesday at Cimpl Arena. Concordia won the first meeting, 87-72 on Dec. 8 in Seward, Nebraska.
‘A Fun Opportunity’
The Lancer men started the week with an exhibition game at Drake. While the talented Bulldog squad took an 82-53 victory, a victory that counted for Drake, the Lancers took away plenty from the trip to Des Moines, Iowa.
“It was beneficial,” Authier said. “We got to spend a lot of time together, invest in our team. And I think we saw a lot of good things on the court.
“It was a fun opportunity for us.”
DORDT (12-4)
Luke Rankin 4-8 3-4 13, Bryce Coppock 4-9 4-4 14, Cade Bleeker 4-7 4-4 15, Jackson Louscher 0-5 0-0 0, Jacob Vis 8-11 8-9 24, Trey Hinote 1-3 0-0 3, Caleb Harmsen 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson Lee 2-5 0-0 5, Camden Bialas 3-3 0-1 6, Josh Baugher 1-1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 27-53 20-24 83.
MOUNT MARTY (4-14)
Nick Coleman 8-17 2-2 18, Elijah Pappas 6-17 2-2 15, Tyrell Harper 7-14 1-1 17, Kade Stearns 3-5 0-0 9, Lincoln Jordre 1-4 0-0 2, Josh Arlt 0-1 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 1-4 5-5 7, Chase Altenburg 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 1-3 2-2 5. TOTALS: 27-66 12-12 73.
At the half: DU 41-32. Three-Pointers: DU 9-22 (Bleeker 3-6, Rankin 2-3, Coppock 2-3, Hinote 1-3, Lee 1-2, Louscher 0-2, Vis 0-2, Harmsen 0-1), MMU 7-27 (Stearns 3-4, Harper 2-6, Pappas 1-6, Larson 1-3, Coleman 0-3, Jordre 0-1, Arlt 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Altenburg 0-1). Rebounds: DU 29 (Vis 10), MMU 25 (Harper 9). Personal Fouls: MMU 18, DU 13. Fouled Out: None. Assists: MMU 13 (Harper 5), DU 10 (Rankin 3, Coppock 3). Turnovers: DU 8, MMU 7. Blocked Shots: DU 7 (Vis 4), MMU 3 (Jordre 2). Steals: MMU 6 (Harper 2), DU 3. Attendance: 324.
