WATERTOWN — The Winner-Colome Pheasants (Class B) and Harrisburg Hops (Class A) lead their respective classes in this week's South Dakota Amateur Baseball Poll.
The complete rankings include:
Class A — 1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Renner Monarchs; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Castlewood Ravens. Also receiving votes: Yankton Tappers.
Class B — 1. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 2. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 3. Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks; 4. Lesterville Broncs; 5. Flandreau Cardinals; 6. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 7. Canova Gang; 8. Garretson Blue Jays; 9. Plankinton F&M Bankers; 10. (Tie) Alexandria Angels and Milbank Firechiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.