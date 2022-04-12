CENTERVILLE — The Centerville girls and Freeman Academy-Marion boys claimed top honors in the Centerville Invitational track and field meet, Tuesday in Centerville.
The Centerville girls claimed eight titles on the way to a dominant team victory, 191 to 90 over Menno. Scotland (74), Freeman Academy-Marion (70) and Webster Area (69) rounded out the first five.
Three individuals claimed two individual victories each for Centerville. Lillie Eide won the 400 (1:04.5) and 800 (2:32.7). Bailey Hansen swept the hurdle titles, finishing the 100s in 17.0 and the 300s in 50.5. Sophie Eide claimed the long jump (15-2) and triple jump (31-6). Thea Gust won the high jump (5-0) for the Tornadoes.
Those four Tornadoes teamed up to win the 1600 relay in 4:28.9.
Menno’s Raygen Diede swept the throws, claiming the shot put (37-10), discus (130-9) and javelin (95-2). The Wolves also won the medley relay, with Julia Buechler, Bridget Vaith, Kaelie Derby and Ashton Massey finishing in 4:48.2.
FA-M’s Alivea Weber, Alexa Gortmaker, Emma McConniel and Sonora Myers teamed up to win both the 400 (55.8) and 800 (2:00.2) relays. Also for the Bearcats, Jada Koerner won the 1600 (5:51.9).
Gayville-Volin’s Maddy Fairley won the 3200 in 12:21.8, and teamed with Payton Logan, Molly Larson and Jolie Westrum to win the 3200 relay (11:08.6).
Scotland’s Bailey Vitek won the 100 in 13.6 seconds.
The FA-M Bearcats beat out the Webster Bearcats 120 to 113 for the boys’ title. Viborg-Hurley (110.33) was a close third, followed by Menno (101) and Irene-Wakonda (74).
FA-M won five titles, led by a distance sweep from Tavin Schroeder in the 1600 (5:06.5) and 3200 (11:08.9). Thalen Schroeder won the high jump (5-10), then joined Malachi Myers, Finley McConniel and Seth Balzer to anchor the Bearcats to victory in the 3200 relay (9:10.7). Also for the Bearcats, Dylan Johansen won the discus (138-3).
Webster was led by Drew Reetz, who won the pole vault (13-6) and anchored the Bearcats to victory in the 1600 (3:48.5) and medley (3:55.2) relays. Tayne Dunse won the 300 hurdles (42.7) and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Jaydon Keller won the javelin (105-4) and triple jump (41-2). Carson Mount and Trey Dunse ran on both winning relays for Webster.
Viborg-Hurley had six wins on the day, led by a sprint sweep from George Johnson in the 100 (11.2) and 200 (23.1). Johnson also anchored the Cougars to victory in the 800 relay (1:37.5), joined by Wyatt Huber, Gage Goettertz and Chance Schoellerman. Luke Campbell won the 110 hurdles (16.0), Byron Osterloo won the long jump (19-1), and the two joined Jacob Graves and Hayden Gilbert on the winning 400 relay squad (46.6).
Gayville-Volin’s Kyle Hirsch won the 400 (53.9). Menno’s Bryce Sattler won the 800 (2:23.0). Irene-Wakonda’s Miles Pollman won the shot put (46-4 1/2).
