SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty men’s soccer team will compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference post-season tournament for the second time in program history after earning the eighth seed in the tournament.
The Lancers (6-8-1, 4-7 GPAC) will face top-seeded and 21st-ranked Northwestern (14-2-1, 10-1 GPAC) in the opening round, a 7 p.m. start on Nov. 3.
Other first-round matchups include Concordia (7-7-3, 5-4-2 GPAC) at fourth-seeded Morningside (11-6, 8-3 GPAC), Midland (8-9, 5-6 GPAC) at third-seeded Hastings (9-4-2, 8-2-1 GPAC) and Jamestown (6-8-3, 4-5-2 GPAC) at second-seeded Briar Cliff (12-5, 10-1 GPAC).
Semifinal winners will advance to Saturday, Nov. 6, with the higher seed hosting each match. The championship will be played on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the site of the higher seed.
Men: Midland 2, MMU 1
FREMONT, Neb. — Mount Marty finished eighth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference after a 2-1 setback against Midland on Saturday in Fremont, Nebraska.
Midland’s Thomas Crawford gave the Warriors a 1-0 halftime lead, with Alex Mee expanding that lead early in the second half.
The Lancers scored at the 62:14 mark, when Sloan Tshilenge converted a penalty kick.
Tshilenge and Diego Romero each had three of the Lancers’ six shots on goal.
Matthew Ricci made five saves for Midland. Jose Quinonez stopped one shot for MMU.
Women: Midland 4, MMU 0
FREMONT, Neb. — Kisa Omerovic scored a pair of first-half goals to lift Midland past Mount Marty 4-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday.
Aamarah Boochie and Kerryn Stigar each scored for Midland. Brittany Llanes, Melissa Warner and Arianna Flores each recorded assists for the Warriors.
Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl had the lone shot on goal for Mount Marty. Shelby Reed had two shots for the Lancers.
Mackenzie Smith stopped the lone shot she faced to preserve the shutout for Midland. Kelsey Johnson made six saves for MMU.
Mount Marty finished 1-15 overall, 0-12 in the GPAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.