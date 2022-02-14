PALM CITY, Fla. – Battling cold and windy conditions down in Florida, South Dakota men's golf managed to fight through for a 302 team score on the day. After two rounds, USD sits in 12th place with a 596 team score in the Advance Partner's Intercollegiate tournament. Seven teams headed into round two at even par or under-par. UNC-Greensboro and Creighton now lead the field with a 4-over par team score after many teams struggled in the conditions today.
After a 2-under par performance in round one, junior Ian Johnston finished at 2-over par. Johnston is now even for the tournament and still in a tie for 12th place individually. Johnston started off slow with a double on hole one but managed to cancel it out with back-to-back birdies at holes two and three. After five birdies today, Johnston's nine birdies total is tied for second most in the tournament.
Junior Max Schmidtke carded two birdies on both the front and back nine on his way to a 3-over par 75 in round two. Schmidtke now stands in a tie for 38th place individually with a 149 two-day total.
Ryan Neff improved his score by three strokes in the second day of action. The junior recorded two birdies on the front nine and finished at 3-over par today for a tie for 60th place after two rounds. Senior Ben Hicks recorded a 6-over par 78 in his second round. Hicks carded birdies at holes 7 and 15 in day two. Joining Neff in a tie for 60th place is his teammate, junior Hunter Rebrovich. Rebrovich scored a birdie at holes 10 and 12 to finish at 7-over on the day.
Competing as an individual, sophomore Nick LaMotte duplicated his score from yesterday with a 77 in his second round that included birdies at holes 2 and 16.
The Coyotes will close out the Advance Partner's Intercollegiate tournament this morning (Tuesday). The final round is set to begin with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.