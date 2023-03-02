VERMILLION — South Dakota sprinters Dylan Kautz and Erin Kinney have been voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performers of the Championship by the league’s head coaches announced Thursday. A total of 15 women and 14 men were also recognized by the league as all-Summit performers from the weekend’s championships.
The pair swept the 60 meters and 200 meters on the men’s and women’s side, respectively, to score 20 points each.
Kautz, a junior hailing from Norfolk, Nebraska, tied for points with the Track Championship MVP. He broke his own Summit League Championship record in the preliminaries of the 60 meters with a time of 6.64 seconds. Kautz went on to defend his 60 meter title with a time of 6.68 seconds in the final and added a win in the 200 meters in 21.56 seconds. He became the first Coyote to sweep the two races since 2014.
Kinney, a sophomore from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, broke the Summit League Championship record in the preliminaries of the 60 meters with a clocking of 7.24 seconds. She took the tape in the 60 final in 7.27 seconds and the 200 meters in 23.96 seconds. She became the first Coyote to sweep the 60 and 200 meters since USD joined the Summit League.
Ella Byers, 800 meters, mile
Abrielle Jirele, mile, 5,000 meters
Madison Jochum, 4x400 relay
Erin Kinney, 60 meters, 200 meters
Lydia Knapp, weight throw
Cassidy Mooneyhan, pole vault
Marleen Mülla, pole vault
Jacy Pulse, 200 meters, 400 meters, 4x400 relay
Anna Robinson, 4x400 relay
Delaney Smith, weight throw
Hannah Young, 4x400 relay
Marshall Faurot, pole vault
Merga Gemeda, mile, 5,000 meters
Ardell Inlay, 60 meters, 200 meters
Dylan Kautz, 60 meters, 200 meters
Ken-Mark Minkovski, 200 meters, 4x400 relay
Tommy Nikkel, 4x400 relay
Luke Olson, 800 meters, 4x400 relay
Bennett Schwenn, long jump, triple jump
