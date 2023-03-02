VERMILLION — South Dakota sprinters Dylan Kautz and Erin Kinney have been voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performers of the Championship by the league’s head coaches announced Thursday. A total of 15 women and 14 men were also recognized by the league as all-Summit performers from the weekend’s championships.

The pair swept the 60 meters and 200 meters on the men’s and women’s side, respectively, to score 20 points each.

