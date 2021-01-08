EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include more details.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The South Dakota women’s basketball team posted season bests for scoring, fewest points allowed and margin of victory in a 92-34 rout of Kansas City in Summit League women’s basketball action on Friday.
USD’s previous best for points scored this season was 89, achieved three times, including twice last week. The 39 points allowed to Midland on Dec. 30, as well as the 50-point final margin in that contest, were previous bests in those categories.
Liv Korgable matched a career high, shooting 10-for-11 from the field on the way to a game-high 24 points for USD (7-3, 3-0 Summit). Chloe Lamb finished with 17 points. Hannah Sjerven posted 13 points and nine rebounds. Alexi Hempe added a career-high 10 points, and Jeniah Ugofsky scored a season-best eight points in the victory.
Jonaie Johnson led Kansas City (4-4, 1-1 Summit) with nine points. Naomie Alnatas added eight points.
USD quickly led 22-2 in the contest before taking a 26-5 lead into the first quarter. The Coyotes outscored the ‘Roos 49-20 over the next two periods to put the game out of reach.
“Our attention to detail was really good, especially at the start of the game and that allowed us to get stops and then into a rhythm offensively,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a press release. “We know that playing the same opponent on back-to-back days presents a multitude of challenges, so we have to quickly recover and prepare for another game in less than 24 hours.”
This marks the second time of the season that South Dakota has held a team to under 40 points and the 36th time in Plitzuweit’s tenure that the opponent has not reached 50.
The two teams meet again in Kansas City today (Saturday), a 2 p.m. start.
SOUTH DAKOTA (7-3)
Jeniah Ugofsky 3-5 2-4 8, Hannah Sjerven 6-10 1-1 13, Liv Korngable 10-11 2-2 24, Chloe Lamb 6-11 2-2 17, Maddie Krull 3-7 0-0 6, Morgan Hansen 1-2 0-0 2, Natalie Mazurek 0-0 2-2 2, Claudia Kunzer 1-3 0-0 2, Macy Guebert 1-4 0-0 2, Alexi Hemp 4-9 0-0 10, Allison Peplowski 0-2 0-0 0, Regan Sankey 2-3 1-1 6, Aspen Williston 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 37-67 10-12 92.
KANSAS CITY (4-4)
Paige Bradford 1-3 1-2 3, Emily Ivory 1-4 0-0 2, Naomie Alnatas 3-5 0-0 8, Taylor Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Jonaie Johnson 4-11 1-2 9, Jada Mickens 0-2 0-0 0, Mandy Willems 0-1 0-0 0, Ravon Nero 0-4 3-4 3, Sanaa’ St. Andre 1-5 0-0 2, Jocelyn Ewell 1-3 3-4 5, Machia Mullens 1-1 0-2 2. TOTALS: 12-41 8-14 34.
SOUTH DAKOTA 26 18 31 17 — 92
KANSAS CITY 5 10 10 9 — 34
Three-Pointers: SD 8-20 (Lamb 3-5, Korngable 2-3, Hempe 2-5, Sankey 1-2, Hansen 0-1, Kunzer 0-2, Guebert 0-2), KC 2-12 (Alnatas 2-3, Bradford 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Larson 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mickens 0-1, Willems 0-1, Nero 0-1, St. Andre 0-2). Rebounds: SD 40 (Sjerven 9), KC 23 (Mickens 5). Personal Fouls: KC 15, SD 12. Fouled Out: None. Assists: SD 14 (Sjerven 3, Korngable 3), KC 4 (Johnson 3). Turnovers: KC 21, SD 5. Steals: SD 6 (Korngable 2), KC 3. Blocked Shots: SD 2, KC 1.
