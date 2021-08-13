A first half hat trick for Alaina Sorensen carried the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots to a season opening 3-0 win over the Gazelles Friday night at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton.
“Giving up the early goal really set the tone for us,” Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring said. “That’s a really good Lincoln team and they move the ball exceptioanlly well, especially in the attacking half.”
Sorensen's first goal came 2:18 into the first half. Following the opening goal, neither side could find the back of the net until Sorensen found it twice in three minutes to put herself and the Patriots up 3-0 with fifteen minutes remaining in the first half.
“We have some really young fullbacks, freshman, out there starting for us and they (Lincoln) were doing a good job of of pulling us wide and playing the ball through the middle,” Schuring said. “We should be taking away those middle passes and forcing them to swing the ball wide.”
The Gazelles put a pair of shots towards the goal in the opening half, but couldn’t find much momentum. Yankton spent most of the first half on the defensive end.
The second half saw the Gazelles get a good look at the goal, but a save from Lincoln goalie Cassidy Jennings kept Yankton off the board.
“The biggest thing is just to connect with the ball, our first touch wasn’t very good,” Schuring said. “When we played the wide, the first touch was coming either long or bouncing out of bounds. Without that control, we aren’t going to be able to build up, and then we weren’t able to get the ball up to our shooting.”
Following the first shot by Yankton, the Lincoln offense saw a lot of action on their half of the field, continuing to push shots towards Yankton goalkeeper Ashlyn Vogt.
“She gave up a couple near post goals early on, but we adjusted,” Schuring said. “As a keepr, rule number one is protect your near post. She did much better in the second half on that and she was able to knock a few shots down.”
Vogt didn’t allow a shot to find the back of the net in the second half, until a Mariah Siem goal from a Ella Westaby corner kcik stretched the Patriot lead to four.
The Gazelles' focus defensively was keeping the ball away from Sorensen, and it gave Siem a handful of opportunities in the second half, finally converting on one with 14 minutes to play.
The Gazelles found themselves on the losing end of the season opener, with a short turnaround before Tuesday home match-up with Harrisburg. The Tigers beat Yankton in their match-up last season.
“We need to find a way to get the ball into our attacking half, plain and simple,” Schuring said. “Whether we need to start playing a little bit more directly if our players can’t control the ball, and do the one-two combinations we want to, then we might have to go a little bit more direct.”
The Gazelles host Harrisburg Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Crane Youngworth Field.
