MITCHELL — Mick Dailey scored a hat trick and two other Mitchell players finished with three points on the day as the Marlins downed Yankton 11-1 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.
Josh Grosdidier had two goals and an assist for Mitchell. Parker Denne had a goal and two assists in the victory.
Brady Blom scored for Yankton. Hunter Haas had an assist.
Drake Jerke made 14 saves in goal for Mitchell. Keenan Wagner stopped 28 shots for Yankton.
The Bucks travel to Sioux Falls II on Jan. 23.
Watertown 6, Yankton 0
SIOUX FALLS — Mason Witt scored five goals to lead Watertown past Yankton 6-0 in varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday. The game was played at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls as part of the Hockey Day In South Dakota festivities.
Thomas Foley assisted on three goals for Watertown. Kaden German and Austin Green each had two assists for the Lakers.
Owen McBride stopped all 10 Yankton shots to preserve the shutout. Keenan Wagner made 29 saves for Yankton.
Varsity Girls
Mitchell 7, Yankton 2
MITCHELL — Kelsey Amick had three goals and an assist, and two other Mitchell players each had four points as the Marlins downed Yankton 7-2 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Saturday.
Brooke Jarman and Brynlee Sabers each had a goal and three assists in the victory.
Lainie Keller and Bryn Kolberg each scored a goal, with Madeline Abbott assisting on both goals for Yankton.
Sadie Kludt stopped six shots in goal for Mitchell. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 36 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls on Friday, Jan. 28.
Bantam ‘A’
Yankton 8, Mitchell 1
MITCHELL — Yankton extended its win streak to eight straight with an 8-1 victory at Mitchell in Bantam ‘A’ action on Sunday.
Kade Schramm posted three goals and two assists for Yankton. Kylen O’Connor had two goals and two assists. Jace Sedlacek also scored twice. Tucker Renken had a goal and two assists. Jack Petersen added three assists in the victory.
Brody Huls scored for Mitchell.
Luke Moeller made 25 saves in goal for Yankton. Gavin Polreis stopped 30 shots for Mitchell.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls on Jan. 22.
Yankton 10, Brandon Valley 4
SIOUX FALLS — Kylen O’Connor posted five goals and an assist to lead Yankton past Brandon Valley 10-4 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Jack Pedersen finished with two goals and three assists for Yankton. Tucker Renken and Dawsn Thoms each had a goal and three assists. Easton Vellek also scored for the Miracle. Jace Sedlacek had two assists and Kade Schramm added an assist in the victory.
Maxwell Peters scored twice for Brandon Valley.
Luke Moeller made 14 saves in goal for the Miracle. Cole Clites had 23 saves for Brandon Valley.
