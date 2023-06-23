Briggs To Be Honored By SDTA

SIOUX FALLS — Michael Briggs of Yankton will receive the South Dakota Tennis Achievement Award during the South Dakota Tennis Association Hall of Fame event, July 16 at the McKennan Park picnic shelter in Sioux Falls.
Briggs has been a leader in the tennis community in Yankton since moving to Yankton in 2000, including currently serving as the head of the Yankton Tennis Association. He has also served as a volunteer coach for Yankton High School boys’ and girls’ tennis since 2014.
