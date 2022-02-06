WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic outlasted O’Neill 63-59 in the third place game of the Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Carter Arens scored 24 points to lead Cedar Catholic. Jaxson Bernecker had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Carsen Arens scored 12 points and Tate Thoene added 10 points in the victory.
Landon Classen led O’Neill with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Drew Morrow posted 15 points and four assists. Keaton Wattier had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kyler Dean added four steals.
Cedar Catholic (17-4) travels to Homer on Tuesday. O’Neill (15-5) travels to Plainview on Tuesday.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (17-4) 11 11 19 22 — 63
O’NEILL (15-5) 9 9 14 27 — 59
Lewis & Clark Conf.
Wausa 53, Hartington-Newcastle 41
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Wausa downed Hartington-Newcastle 53-41 for fifth place in the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Jaxon Claussen scored 20 points to lead Wausa. Jon Nissen and Addison Smith each had nine points in the victory.
Bennet Sievers scored 12 points and Seth Pinkelman had 11 points for Hartington-Newcastle. Jake Peitz added 10 points.
HART.-NEW. 11 8 12 10 — 41
WAUSA 15 13 13 12 — 53
Ponca 54, Bloomfield 36
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Ponca earned the top spot in the Clark bracket with a 54-36 victory over Bloomfield in the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Taylor Korth scored 18 points and Dalton Lamprecht had 12 points for Ponca. Cole Jackson finished with 10 points, Austin Brennan had eight assists and Zach Fernau added four steals in the victory.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 19 points.
Ponca hosts Homer on Friday. Bloomfield travels to Santee on Tuesday.
PONCA (8-12) 12 9 18 15 — 54
BLOOMFIELD (8-11) 5 10 7 14 — 36
Creighton 63, Plainview 49
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Creighton beat Plainview 63-49 in the Clark bracket third place game of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Brody Eggers scored 23 points and Cade Hammer netted 22 points for Creighton. Gage Burns added 12 points.
No statistics were reported for Plainview (8-12), which hosts O’Neill on Tuesday.
Creighton, 5-14, travels to Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday.
Tri County Northeast 50, Osmond 45, OT
EMERSON, Neb. — Tri County Northeast rallied past Osmond 50-45 in overtime for fifth place in the Clark bracket of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Emerson, Nebraska.
The Wolfpack outscored Osmond 14-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then outscored the Tigers 7-2 in the extra period.
Joshua Olesen scored 18 points for the Wolfpack. Garrett Blanke finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Nate Oswald added nine rebounds and seven blocked shots in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Osmond, which travels to Winside on Thursday.
The Wolfpack travel to Randolph on Tuesday.
OSMOND (6-14) 17 10 8 8 2 — 45
TRI CO. NE (8-12) 12 11 6 14 7 — 50
Heritage Classic
Viborg-Hurley 48, Corsica-Stickney 37
SIOUX FALLS — Viborg-Hurley used a 16-5 edge in the third quarter to take control on the way to a 48-37 victory over Corsica-Stickney in the Pentagon Heritage Classic boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Hayden Gilbert scored 13 points and had six steals for Viborg-Hurley. Blake Schroedermeier and Gage Goettertz each had 11 points in the victory.
Tyson Wentland led Corsica-Stickney with 11 points. Cole Feenstra had five steals.
Viborg-Hurley, 9-5, hosts Parker on Tuesday. Corsica-Stickney, 10-4, travels to Freeman on Thursday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (10-4) 8 11 5 13 — 37
VIBORG-HURLEY (9-5) 8 9 16 15 — 48
Other Games
Menno 42, Irene-Wakonda 41
MENNO — Menno outlasted Irene-Wakonda 42-41 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Blake Rames scored 14 points to lead Menno.
Miles Pollman scored 17 points for Irene-Wakonda.
Menno, 6-7, travels to Howard on Monday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Canton on Monday.
IRENE-WAKODNA (6-8) 10 11 8 12 — 41
MENNO (6-7) 8 6 15 13 — 42
TDA 61, Wess. Springs 51
ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour built a 38-25 halftime lead on the way to a 61-51 victory over Wessington Springs in boys’ basketball action on Saturday in Armour.
Riley Spaans posted 11 points and eight rebounds, and Carson Koehn had 11 points for TDA. Kase Brouwer netted 10 points and Isaac Wunder added nine points in the victory.
Blake Larson led Wessington Springs with 21 points. Mason Schelske scored 15 points and Cade Mohling added 12 points in the victory.
TDA, 7-6, travels to Wagner on Tuesday. Wessington Springs, 9-7, hosts Wolsey-Wessingotn on Tuesday.
Canistota 61, Gayville-Volin 47
GAYVILLE — Tage Ortman scored a game-high 18 points to lead Canistota past Gayville-Volin 61-47 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Isiah Robertson added 14 points in the victory.
Andrew Gustad led Gayville-Volin with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Hirsch posted 14 points. Spencer Karstens finished nine points and four assists. Nate Quatier also had nine points for the Raiders.
Canistota travels to Menno on Tuesday. Gayville-Volin travels to Marion to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday.
CANISTOTA (9-5) 19 14 18 10 — 61
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (9-7) 13 10 16 8 — 47
Beresford 71, Alcester-Hudson 35
BERESFORD — Tate Van Otterloo scored 25 points to lead Bloomfield past Alcester-Hudson 71-35 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Andrew Atwood scored 15 points and Ashten Tjaden added nine points in the victory.
Dominic Van Egdom scored 15 points for Alcester-Hudson.
Beresford travels to Garretson on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson travels to Baltic on Thursday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (2-15) 12 5 10 8 — 35
BERESFORD (6-9) 13 22 17 19 — 71
Wagner 75, Avon 34
WAGNER — Wagner put four players in double figures in a 75-34 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Matt Link finished with 18 points and four steals, and Dustin Honomichl had 17 points and four steals for Wagner. Chris Nelson posted 14 points and five steals. Toby Zephier added 10 points in the victory.
Landon Thury led Avon with 15 points.
Wagner hosts Ethan on Monday. Avon hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Thursday.
AVON (2-13) 14 3 13 4 — 34
WAGNER (3-10) 15 25 13 22 — 75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.