NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus is tied for fifth place and Creighton is tied for sixth follow the first round of the Nebraska Class ‘D’ State Golf Tournament in North Platte, Nebraska.
Brockhaus shot a first round 80 to be 10 shots off the lead and tied for fifth. Gage Burns is tied for ninth after shooting an 82 in the first round. As a team, Creighton sit with a 373 team score, tied with Hastings St. Cecilia for sixth place.
Hartington-Newcastle is 11 and Randolph 14 in the team standings following the first day of action. Hartington-Newcastle has a team score of 402, and Randolph a 418.
Randolph’s top golfer through the first round is Collyn Beal, at a score of 88. Turner Dendigner leads Hartington-Newcastle at an 89.
Bloomfield’s Mason Mackeprang shot a first round 96.
Second round action starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
Class ‘C’
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic sits in eighth place through the first round at the Class ‘C’ State Golf Tournament in Kearney, Nebraska.
Riley Kuehn leads the Cedar Catholic squad with a first round 85, sitting in a tie for 20. Cazden Christensen shot a 90 to be in a tie for 36 place.
Jay Steffen (92), Carson Becker (95) and Macalister Kuehn (99) round out the Cedar Catholic team. Cedar Catholic scored a 362 in the first round, eight back of a tie for sixth place between Lincoln Lutheran and Yutan.
Tri County Northeast’s Nathan Oswald shot a first round 91, and Garrett Blanke a 99. Crofton’s Zachary Weber scored a 102 first round.
Second round action starts today at 9 a.m. at Kearney Country Club.
