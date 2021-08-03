NORFOLK, Neb. — Ponca, Nebraska native Alyssa Cosgrove is one of seven newcomers to the Northeast women’s basketball program announced by head coach Matt Svehla Monday morning.
Cosgrove was a part of three district championships and two state runner-up finishes while at Ponca. She was a three-time all-conference selection and an All-State Honorable Mention.
Cosgrove is one of three Nebraska natives joining the program. The other two are Alexis Bliven of Holdrege, Nebraska and Autumn Dickmander of Big Springs, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.